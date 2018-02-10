Sharjah Institute for Heritage kicks off the 11th Sharjah traditional handicrafts forum

The forum preserves heritage, focusing on the ancient craft of Pottery Sharjah - Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), a specialised institution that preserves and promotes cultural heritage, will host the 11th Sharjah traditional handicrafts forum’s on the 14th and 15th of February 2018 at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. This year’s forum will focus on the theme of “Pottery making in the Gulf – A tale of pottery.”

The theme was chosen to represent an economic and social necessity for the UAE community, and the Gulf region. Pottery is an important part of Emirati heritage and remains a noble and withstanding profession which is celebrated and preserved. A variety of events and heritage activities took place at the forum, such as symposiums in which a group of Emirati and Gulf researchers participated. A live display of hand-made crafts and pottery will take place from different regions of the GCC, as well as a series of workshops targeting schoolchildren were organised in collaboration with the Noon caravan from the Social Services Department. Additionally, there will be a series of specialised workshops catered towards handicapped persons. HE Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said, “The forum is an ambience for the UAE and the entire Gulf region to exhibit and celebrate the ancient Arab heritage and traditions that continue to prosper and grow. SIH aims to document and embrace authentic Emirati folk crafts and industries, by preserving them for future generations.”

