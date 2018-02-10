Sharjah Institute for Heritage kicks off the 11th Sharjah traditional handicrafts forum
The forum preserves heritage, focusing on the ancient craft of Pottery
Sharjah - Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), a specialised institution that preserves and promotes cultural heritage, will host the 11th Sharjah traditional handicrafts forum’s on the 14th and 15th of February 2018 at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. This year’s forum will focus on the theme of “Pottery making in the Gulf – A tale of pottery.”
HE Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said, “The forum is an ambience for the UAE and the entire Gulf region to exhibit and celebrate the ancient Arab heritage and traditions that continue to prosper and grow. SIH aims to document and embrace authentic Emirati folk crafts and industries, by preserving them for future generations.”
A traditional pottery souk with Emirati and Gulf craftsmen will exhibit a live demonstration of pottery-making, the finished products of which will be available for purchase. The Bahraini ensemble Ismail Dawas Folk Arts will perform and present Haddadi art. The forum aims to contribute to the development of crafts and handicrafts, permanently supporting individuals and entities in the field of crafts and conveying their expertise and skill to future generations.
