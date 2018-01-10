"Sharjah Economic Excellence" ceremony to be held under the Patronage of the Crown Prince at the end of the month

The Award’s Board of Trustees Discussed the progress of the executive stages of the 2017 session during its third meeting

This was decided during the third meeting between the Board of Trustees of Sharjah Economic Excellence Award, which was held at the Chamber yesterday under the chairmanship of HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry , HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA),

HE Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri, Director-General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business and Nada Al Hajri, Sharjah Economic Excellence Award General Coordinator.

The Board of Trustees discussed the progress of the executive stages of the current session of the award, considering the end of the stage of field visits to evaluate the participating economic entreprises registered with the award in all six categories. The results of the field evaluation stage were reviewed and updated on the arbitration stage.

HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Award, affirmed the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in spreading the culture of of institutional excellence, adopting quality standards, creativity and innovation in all public and private sectors at the Emirate level.

Al Owais stated that Sharjah Chamber, which is considered to be the first representative of the private sector in Sharjah, will spare no effort to enhance the role of this vital sector in accelerating development by encouraging it to adopt corporate governance, adopting the highest standards of quality, Sustainable investment in human resources and the promotion of the culture of creativity and innovation, committing to work ethics, developing social responsibility values and environmentally friendly practices. This is in line with the economic vision of the Emirate, “UAE Vision 2021” and “ UAE Centennial 2071”.





Al Owais expressed his appreciation to the evaluators and the Award’s team for their outstanding efforts, stating that these efforts will serve the goals of the Award through the evaluation reports, scientific and professional observation and final recommendations emanating from the close inspection of the reality of the enterprises, which helps to identify the strengths and opportunities for improvement and ways to overcome the challenges faced by private sector enterprises. In addition to driving them to improve their performance and raise the quality and efficiency of all types of work, which naturally reflects the strengthening of the competitive environment at the national and Gulf levels

The Board discussed a number of proposals for the development of the award program for its future sessions, and reviewed the list of strategic partners and sponsors of the award at its current session. The Council also recognized the ten Gulf enterprises nominated for the award within the category of "Top 10 GCC enterprises”

Several Gulf private enterprises were nominated for the second edition of the award in the category of "Top 10 Gulf enterprises", which was launched by Sharjah Chamber during the ceremony honoring the winners of the 2016 Session. The seminar was organized by the Chamber to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and oman, in cooperation with its counterparts from the Chambers of Commerce of these countries.

The Chamber's tour achieved positive repercussions in the Gulf countries and was highly appreciated by the private sector enterprises. This was reflected in the level of participation in the award, which was launched by the Chamber in its efforts to contribute to the development of the economic role of private sector institutions and the Gulf business communities in order to develop the economy of the GCC countries and their active tool towards integration and unity.

Sharjah Economic Excellence Award is one of Sharjah Chamber’s initiatives aimed to spread the culture of quality and excellence in the private sector. The award includes, top 10 Businesses Award, Sharjah Award for Best Startups in the UAE, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Award, Sharjah Green Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award and top 10 GCC enterprises.





