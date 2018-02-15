 
Dubai 15 Feb 2018
#EDUCATION | 15 February, 2018

Sharjah Directorate of Housing Helps Students Design Their Own Homes; Save for the Future

Students use 3-D printing technology and computer-aided designs to create prototypes of their future homes

Press Release

SGMB-  Sharjah Government Media Bureau, February 15, 2018 – Innovation is the key to the future. Sharjah’s Directorate of Housing has put the maxim into practice by introducing young Emiratis to the concept of futuristic housing and budget housing using computer-aided designs and 3D printing technology at the UAE Innovation Month, being celebrated from February 15-21 at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah and Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences. 

Sharjah’s Directorate of Housing, which has been in the forefront of the Emirate’s efforts to offer world-class and affordable housing to all its people, has been hosting special training workshop for students from various schools of the Emirate, explaining to them the concept of futuristic housing and the importance of budgeting, said Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of Housing, Government of Sharjah.

Explaining the concept, Al Suwaidi said that it is important for young Emiratis to develop an innovative approach to all their problems and future needs and housing naturally tops these needs. Underlining the importance of involving all stakeholders in the Emirate’s plan to offer the affordable, sustainable housing for all Emiratis, as part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.   

As part of its initiative for the UAE Innovation Month, Sharjah’s Directorate of Housing is giving school students an opportunity to design their own homes using modern concepts like 3D printing technology and computer-aided designs, which have been adopted by the UAE as part of its Vision 2030.  Guided by experts, students not only design their own future homes, they even produce their prototype model homes using the 3D printing technology.   

The workshop by the Directorate of Housing, being held in the Sultan Hall at Al Majaz Waterfront, also explains to the participating students the concept of budgeting their homes, emphasising the importance of saving for their future homes, raising funds through various sources including bank loans and even managing their finances using various smartphone applications. 

The day one of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah exhibition saw hundreds of school students visit the Sultan Hall to take part in the workshop by the Directorate of Housing. A number of such workshops and presentations are being hosted by various Sharjah government entities and departments, showcasing their scientific experiments and innovative solutions to residents’ needs and concerns.  

Following the tremendous success of the UAE Innovation Week over the past two years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for celebrating February as the UAE Innovation Month, in line with the enterprising spirit of the UAE’s visionary leadership.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people. 

