Sharjah Directorate of Housing Helps Students Design Their Own Homes; Save for the Future

SGMB- Sharjah Government Media Bureau, February 15, 2018 – Innovation is the key to the future. Sharjah’s Directorate of Housing has put the maxim into practice by introducing young Emiratis to the concept of futuristic housing and budget housing using computer-aided designs and 3D printing technology at the UAE Innovation Month, being celebrated from February 15-21 at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah and Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences. Sharjah’s Directorate of Housing, which has been in the forefront of the Emirate’s efforts to offer world-class and affordable housing to all its people, has been hosting special training workshop for students from various schools of the Emirate, explaining to them the concept of futuristic housing and the importance of budgeting, said Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of Housing, Government of Sharjah.

Explaining the concept, Al Suwaidi said that it is important for young Emiratis to develop an innovative approach to all their problems and future needs and housing naturally tops these needs. Underlining the importance of involving all stakeholders in the Emirate’s plan to offer the affordable, sustainable housing for all Emiratis, as part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. As part of its initiative for the UAE Innovation Month, Sharjah’s Directorate of Housing is giving school students an opportunity to design their own homes using modern concepts like 3D printing technology and computer-aided designs, which have been adopted by the UAE as part of its Vision 2030. Guided by experts, students not only design their own future homes, they even produce their prototype model homes using the 3D printing technology.

