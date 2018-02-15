Sharjah Crown Prince Attends Launch of UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah

SGMB-15th of February 2018- HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Thursday morning attended the inauguration of UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, which runs until February 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront. Also present at the inauguration was a number of Sheikhs, heads of departments, SEC members and senior officials, together with representatives of Sharjah government entities taking part in the event. HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi toured the exhibition held on the occasion with the participation of a number of ministries, federal bodies and local departments and institutions of the Government of Sharjah. HH listened to a brief on latest innovations, initiatives and projects to improve services offered to clients and visitors in a manner that promotes progress and reflects the vision of the UAE in turning innovation into a lifestyle.

The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah has attracted a total of 200 different participations that will be highlighted over a week’s period in Sharjah, in addition to dialogue sessions, a play and the International Entrepreneurship and Innovation Forum organised by University of Sharjah in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Taking place at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah aims to transform innovation into institutional work with positive impact on society. It also seeks to establish a working curriculum for all government and academic entities in the Emirate, while encouraging the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation.

