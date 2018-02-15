 
Dubai 15 Feb 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#EDUCATION | 15 February, 2018

Sharjah Crown Prince Attends Launch of UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah

Press Release

SGMB-15th of February 2018- HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Thursday morning attended the inauguration of UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, which runs until February 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront. Also present at the inauguration was a number of Sheikhs, heads of departments, SEC members and senior officials, together with representatives of Sharjah government entities taking part in the event.

HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi toured the exhibition held on the occasion with the participation of a number of ministries, federal bodies and local departments and institutions of the Government of Sharjah. HH listened to a brief on latest innovations, initiatives and projects to improve services offered to clients and visitors in a manner that promotes progress and reflects the vision of the UAE in turning innovation into a lifestyle.

The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah has attracted a total of 200 different participations that will be highlighted over a week’s period in Sharjah, in addition to dialogue sessions, a play and the International Entrepreneurship and Innovation Forum organised by University of Sharjah in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Taking place at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah aims to transform innovation into institutional work with positive impact on society. It also seeks to establish a working curriculum for all government and academic entities in the Emirate, while encouraging the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation.

Advertisement
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Central Finance Department, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Civil Aviation Department, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of Statistics and Community Development Department, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Statistics and Community Development Department, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Suburbs and Rural Affairs Department, and Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, as well as other senior officials from the Government of Sharjah.

-End-

From Sharjah Government Media Bureau

For further details, please contact Amani Alnaqbi  on:

+971503911666

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement