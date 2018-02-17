Sharjah Consultative Council launches Decision Support System

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau – Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) launched a new initiative “Decision Support System”, an innovative step to fast-process decision-making in government departments, on UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.



Announcing the initiative, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) H.E. Khawla Al Mulla said that the Decision Support System is in line with Sharjah Government’s policies and it will be developed by the University of Sharjah (UoS).



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the third International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program, she said, “In the time of fast-evolving technologies, innovation must be basis of our lives. The system will help in further enhancement of innovation, creativity and mechanism in the country. It will also inspire the new generation.”









Dr. Amal Al-Ali, Assistant Professor of the College of Business Administration, the University of Sharjah, said that the Decision Support System will be based on Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis.



“It is a joint effort of Sharjah Consultative Council and the University of Sharjah to use modern technology to help enhance the capacity of decision-makers using Artificial Intelligence and analyzing data,” she said.



The third International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program, organized by the University of Sharjah's College of Business Administration in cooperation with the



Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of



Chancellor of the University of Sharjah Dr. Humaid Majol Al Nuaimi and Dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah Professor Philip Molyneux expressed pleasure as the forum is becoming bigger every year as students from various universities and institutions based in the University City are participating enthusiastically.



Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry . It will run till February 18th.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) H.E. Abdullah Al Owais said that the SCCI has been trying to motivate innovative thinkers by hosting such forums. He noted that the SCCI has also adopted several innovative ideas. At the same time, the SCCI is also trying to create business opportunity to materialize those ideas.

She said that the efforts are to make students creative thinker. To achieve this goal, the young enthusiasts have been provided with all the required materials and academic guidance through several workshops and lectures.



The Sharjah Innovation Week is being celebrated from 15-21 February as part of the UAE Innovation Month at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences. Through the Innovation Month, Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional culture that reflects its positive impact on society, establishes a working curriculum for all government and academic institutions in the Emirate, and encourages the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation as a basis for development.



