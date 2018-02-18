Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority conducts informative workshop at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences

The workshop, which was conducted by trainer Qabas Al Shaer, targeted the general public, the SCTDA staff and those engaged in the tourist sector in general. Focusing on the importance of the Lego games for thinking and creativity as a general methodology, the workshop saw strong interaction from the audience.

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau - The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has participated in an informative workshop on the use of the Lego technology at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.

This technology, which is being used for the first time by the SCTDA in the UAE Innovation Month, helps the SCTDA develop its internal work mechanisms and ponder wonderful and encouraging ideas to improve its performance and develop its plans.

Advertisement

The two-hour workshop began at 10am on Saturday and will continue on Sunday and Monday at the same time in Lab 1. It included a definition of the Lego technology and its role in innovating simple and practical devices, ideas and tools, which prompted the audience to think creatively and take part in the process.

The workshop gave the participants time and opportunity to express their imagination and move to horizons, spaces and areas where ideas were reflected. This would contribute to Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021, which was earlier revealed by the SCTDA and aims at increasing the flow of tourists to Sharjah to reach 10 million tourists by 2021.

The workshop is part of a series of events and activities in which the SCTDA is participating during the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, which began on Thursday and would continue through February 21. Through its participation, the SCTDA seeks to promote the concept of innovation and creativity in the tourism sector and highlight its plans and projects aimed at firmly establishing the culture of innovation with a view to boosting tourism and other sectors

© Press Release 2018