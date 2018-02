Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority conducts informative workshop at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau - The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has participated in an informative workshop on the use of the Lego technology at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah. The workshop, which was conducted by trainer Qabas Al Shaer, targeted the general public, the SCTDA staff and those engaged in the tourist sector in general. Focusing on the importance of the Lego games for thinking and creativity as a general methodology, the workshop saw strong interaction from the audience.

According to Al Shaer, the workshop on tourism innovation using the Lego technology is based on the use of creative thinking and the ability of the brain to imagine by building ideas through models made of the Lego parts. This will enable tourist-attracting elements in Sharjah to be considered and innovative ideas to be added to the SCTDA ’s working system with a view to improving its performance and achieving its main objectives in terms of tourist attraction. This technology, which is being used for the first time by the SCTDA in the UAE Innovation Month, helps the SCTDA develop its internal work mechanisms and ponder wonderful and encouraging ideas to improve its performance and develop its plans.

