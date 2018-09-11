Sharjah Book Authority Takes Part in Moscow International Book Fair

The Authority took the opportunity to meet with publishers, literary agents, literary experts and cultural entities at one of the biggest book forums in Russia and in the CIS, which hosted more than 100,000 visitors and 600 publishing and printing houses, as well as state entities from 40 countries this year.

Sharjah - Sharjah’s cultural achievements and its efforts to promote cross-border cooperation in literature, science and the arts were recently showcased by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), at the 31 st Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF).

SBA’s pavilion at the fair became a networking platform where SBA and publishing communities in CIS as well as from around the world got together to discuss a possible representation at the upcoming edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which inaugurates on October 31, 2018. The Authority also held meetings with Russian intellectual elites to discuss the array of its cultural events and initiatives.

HE Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “Sharjah Book Authority’s participation is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which encourages us to be open to global experiences and expertise, as well as enhance our cultural exchanges with the world. The Moscow International Book Fair was an ideal opportunity to promote Sharjah’s cultural project in Russia, home to some of the world’s best authors and intellectuals.”

For his part, Vyacheslav Nikonov, Chairman of the Education Committee at Russia State Duma, said: “The UAE, particularly Sharjah, sets an example of how to make the most of opportunities to explore different cultures. Books and knowledge have played a formative role in Sharjah’s historical development, and SBA’s participation has offered us a window to not just the Emirati creative experience but to the Arab culture in general, which is greatly admired here in Russia.”

Visitors to the fair were also introduced to the spectrum of world-class services offered by Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) – the world’s first publishing free zone for businesses who wish to expand their Gulf operations with a base in Sharjah’s business-friendly environment. Other key cultural assets like the Sharjah Translation Grant and Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) were also highlighted.

Founded in December 2014, the Sharjah Book Authority is dedicated to encouraging and expanding investment in creative industries. It offers a platform for knowledge and intellectual and cultural exchange between people from different civilisations and cultures.

The SBA seeks to highlight the significant role of books and their impact on promoting community awareness in view of technological advances and diversity of knowledge sources. It also aims to attract relevant bodies and figures operating in the cultural sector in general, and the publishing, printing, translation, documentation and children’s books in particular.

