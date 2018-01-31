Sharjah Asset Management launches new strategy for 2018-2020
SAM kicks off the new year with forward-thinking approach
Sharjah - Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, held a corporate event to launch its new strategy and vision, which aims to select investments that will create a competitive economy for Sharjah through the deployment of dedicated professionals. The event took place on the 25th of January 2018 at the Hilton Hotel in Sharjah.
HE Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of SAM said, “We at SAM aim to be a globally reputable wealth creation arm for Sharjah through our unprecedented incentive towards innovative prosperity, in both economic stability and advancement.”
The event acted as a channel to introduce and realise SAM’s revised vision and ambition as a forward-thinking corporation that strives towards successful prospects. Notable participants included, HE Ibrahim Al Houti, Chief Officer for Support Services
Omar Al Mulla, Chief Investment and NBV Officer; Gregg Downer, Chief Real Estate Development Officer and Mohammad bin Essa, Executive Director of Asset Management; and
Sharjah Asset Management is an innovative international government-owned investment company which aims to be a globally reputable wealth creation arm for the emirate of Sharjah through the values of innovation, agility, integrity, collaboration, and putting the client at the forefront of all decisions. Sharjah Asset Management cultivates a deep-rooted strategy for Sharjah’s future, to create a competitive economy for the emirate through best-in-class investments and deployment of dedicated professionals in order to maximise returns from investment and asset management activities, and enhancing the economic development of Sharjah.© Press Release 2018