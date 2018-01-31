Sharjah Asset Management launches new strategy for 2018-2020

SAM kicks off the new year with forward-thinking approach Sharjah - Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, held a corporate event to launch its new strategy and vision, which aims to select investments that will create a competitive economy for Sharjah through the deployment of dedicated professionals. The event took place on the 25th of January 2018 at the Hilton Hotel in Sharjah.

The corporate event was in line with SAM’s mandate for sustainable economic growth and innovation. The event kicked off with and introduction by Chief Executive Officer, HE Waleed Al Sayegh, and HE Ibrahim Al Houti, Chief Corporate Support Officer. The new strategies were outlined in numerous sectors in the company including Investments and NBV, Fish Business Unit, Sharjah Taxi, Asset Management, Real Estate Development, and Support Services, as well as Senior Management officials. HE Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of SAM said, “We at SAM aim to be a globally reputable wealth creation arm for Sharjah through our unprecedented incentive towards innovative prosperity, in both economic stability and advancement.”

