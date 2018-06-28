Sharjah Airport passes third level of Carbon Emissions Accreditation
Sharjah: Sharjah Airport passed the third level of the International Accreditation Certificate on carbon emissions for airports, Sharjah Airport becomes the first airport in UAE and the third in Middle East to pass third level accreditation.
The achievement was announced during the meeting of the Airport Council International (ACI) in Narita, Japan, where Sharjah Airport’s achievements and efforts to limit carbon emissions, within the framework of the Airport Carbon Emissions Management Program, were highly praised by the Council.
HE Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, praised SIA’s carbon emissions third level accreditation from the Airport Council International and confirmed that the accreditation demonstrates the extent of the Airport’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions through its adoption of green initiatives and programs, in accordance with the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development and reduction of carbon emissions, the UAE’s strategy for green development, and Sharjah’s Vision 2021 initiative.
“We executed a new action plan to pass the third level and to receive the certificate of accreditation after the Airport was awarded the second level certificate of carbon emissions accreditation. We will now prepare solid plans, in co-operation with specialists, to pass the fourth level (Neutrality) within a short time frame,” added Al Midfa.
On another note Patti Chau, Regional Director of ACI Asia-Pacific said: “I wish to congratulate Sharjah Airport on achieving Airport Carbon Accreditation at Level 3, Optimization. This accreditation demonstrates the airport’s ongoing commitment to operate in an environmentally sustainable manner and sets an example, encouraging other airports to also exercise and achieve higher standards in carbon reduction.”
With this accreditation, Sharjah Airport joins the list of other airports that have been awarded level three accreditation, including Sydney Airport and Brisbane Airport in Australia, and Queen Alia Airport in Jordan.
In addition, Sharjah Airport always seeks to preserve the environment through its implementation of green initiatives and programs, a commitment to the standards of ISO certificates, including ISO14001, and the adoption of the best international practices for preserving the environment using the most recent internationally- recognized programs.
Airport Council International (ACI), headquartered in Hong Kong, China, collaborates with governments and international organizations to represent the interests of airports and to develop the recommended standards, policies and practices of carbon emissions. It also provides viable information and training opportunities in order to raise environmental standards for airports, all over the world.© Press Release 2018
