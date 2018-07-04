Sharjah Airport Autority Honors Three Winners of "Because We Care" Program

To enhance its relationship with customers and passengers and to spread the culture of innovation and creativity, Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) continued to pay attention to the opinions and suggestions of customers and the public. It has honored Ahmed Youssef and Khamis Al Kaabi from the UAE, and Farouk Ali from Pakistan, the winners of best suggestions in the “Because We Care” program for the opinions of customers, which was launched about nine years ago.

Alia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of Marketing and Customer Relations in Sharjah Airport Authority, has given the prizes to the winners, which are tickets from Air Arabia, in recognition of their participation and interaction with SAA.