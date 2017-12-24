Sharia Supervisory Board of Maisarah conducts training on Islamic Banking
Muscat | With the aim of enhancing its employees understanding to Sharia related matters and to provide a greater insight into Islamic finance topics, Maisarah Islamic Banking Services (Maisarah) recently held a training session on “Islamic Banking ” in Salalah Gardens Hotel.
The session was jointly conducted by Sharia Supervisory Board’s Chairman Dr. Salim bin Al Dhahab and its member Dr. Mohammad Amin Qattan. Both the dignities discussed in details the Sharia aspects of different Islamic banking products & services offered by Maisarah and stressed the importance of ensuring compliance with Sharia principals.
Commenting on the importance of organizing such lectures Abdul Hakeem Osman, Executive Manager- Internal Sharia Reviewer noted: “Maisarah Islamic Banking Services has witnessed remarkable growth on service providing and product level. Since Sharia Compliance is the hallmark of Islamic Banking, we at Maisarah ensure that our staff gain the required understanding of the Sharia related issues. This will help us ensure highest standard of Sharia Compliance.”
As part of its future growth plan, Maisarah plans to distinguish itself by focusing on providing outstanding customer service, developing and launching new products, investing in technology to provide the best customer experience in timely and convenient manner.
Maisarah is committed to leading the Islamic banking sector by building up resources, sharing expertise and following best international practices in the market.
With an aim to serve customers across Oman, Maisarah Islamic Banking Services has 10 branches across the country including in Azaiba, Al Hail, Salalah, Sohar, Birkat Al Mouz, Greater Muttrah, Al Khuwair, Sur, New Salalah and Araqi. It offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services that cater to the needs of its retail and corporate customers network of branches, ATM and CDM facilities.
More information on the diverse range of Shariah-compliant products and services is available at Maisarah’s official website www.maisarah-oman.com or through 24/7 call centre services on (+968) 24775777.
