Sharia Supervisory Board of Maisarah conducts training on Islamic Banking

Muscat | With the aim of enhancing its employees understanding to Sharia related matters and to provide a greater insight into Islamic finance topics, Maisarah Islamic Banking Services (Maisarah) recently held a training session on “Islamic Banking ” in Salalah Gardens Hotel. The session was jointly conducted by Sharia Supervisory Board’s Chairman Dr. Salim bin Al Dhahab and its member Dr. Mohammad Amin Qattan. Both the dignities discussed in details the Sharia aspects of different Islamic banking products & services offered by Maisarah and stressed the importance of ensuring compliance with Sharia principals.

The event was attended by the staff of various departments and branches in Salalah. Commenting on the importance of organizing such lectures Abdul Hakeem Osman, Executive Manager- Internal Sharia Reviewer noted: “Maisarah Islamic Banking Services has witnessed remarkable growth on service providing and product level. Since Sharia Compliance is the hallmark of Islamic Banking, we at Maisarah ensure that our staff gain the required understanding of the Sharia related issues. This will help us ensure highest standard of Sharia Compliance.”

Advertisement