Sharaf DG and Tally join hands to make VAT ready software easily accessible for businesses

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tally Solutions, a leading international accounting and compliance software provider has partnered with electronics retail giant Sharaf DG, in the UAE to make its Value Added Tax (VAT) software - Tally.ERP 9 easily available to the business community. As part of the agreement, Sharaf DG will have Tally.ERP 9 Silver and Gold (single and multi-user editions) available across its 24 stores in the UAE. Tally Solutions has trained over a hundred of Sharaf DG’s employees on its VAT ready software, Tally.ERP 9. This will ensure that people walking in to the stores are served appropriately and have a good experience in terms of seeking required information on VAT and the software.

Customers can also buy Tally.ERP 9 packs on Sharaf DG ’s website www.sharafdg.com from the comfort of their home or office. “We are pleased to collaborate with Sharaf DG for Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.3, which will give businesses easy access to VAT ready software. Businesses can then quickly move to the VAT era, and record and print accurate VAT bills in Arabic and English with ease and speed. UAE is a diverse and dynamic market and when it comes to large format retail, Sharaf DG is clearly the leader. We believe our association will facilitate businesses to get VAT ready and VAT compliant easily,” said Vikas Panchal, Business Head at Tally Solution in the Middle East.

