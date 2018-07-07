Shams Free Zone Hosts Workshop On Sound Recording
Sharjah Media City (Shams), an innovative free zone hub for specialized facilities in creative and media industries, hosted a workshop on Sound Recording from July 1 to July 4, conducted by Barry Kassab along with Anas Yahia and Sreejesh Nair.
During the workshop, trainers provided insightful information about listening, sound & frequencies, an introduction to microphones, the usage of wired vs wireless microphones, field recording, folly, and automatic dialogue replacement. The trainers also provided technical information about sound recording, sound editing, sound effects, soundtrack, sound mixing, sound design, and sound inspiration.
Although the workshop instructor, Barry Kassab, studied electrical engineering, his all-time passion has been audio engineering. His academic background gave him a head start as he worked in his first studio engineering position in 2007 helping clients find their sound. Soon after, he started to get involved with the live audio production and TV audio production.
The saying – hearing is believing – perfectly demonstrates the importance of sound recording in the production industry. Understanding the importance of the quality of sounds is very important for upcoming professionals; poor sounds can ruin an otherwise spectacular production. Sounds are crucial for a film to feel realistic for the audience.
“I am really grateful to Sharjah Media City (Shams) for providing me with a chance to talk about sound recording, which is my passion. Sound recording is very important in production. I am happy to see the interest of the attendees in this topic,” said Kassab, who is one of the few listed guitar luthiers in Dubai.
The sound recording workshop was a community-led initiative in-line with the strategic direction of Sharjah Media City (Shams) to provide world-class services and support to the media community to get professional knowledge that will serve them to specialise in media and film production.
“We believe this workshop will help the attendees to understand the importance of the quality of sound recording using the best technology available. It’s our mission to encourage and stimulate young talents, helping them develop their skills in different fields of media and production. We aim to continue to host more workshops in the future,” said H.E. Dr. Khaled al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams).
About Sharjah Media City (Shams)
Sharjah Media City (Shams) was launched in January 2017, in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to act as a catalyst for creative and media businesses to grow and thrive. Shams was formed on the principles of affordability, optimization, and efficiency. Shams continues to transform the conventional idea of free zones to provide an appealing environment for global media and investment industries.
Aiming to be a world-class media hub for innovative facilities and services, Shams covers a wide range of business activities available for those wishing to embark on their entrepreneurial journey in the UAE. Our vision is to be a world-class hub for media and creativity in the region. Our mission is to make creative entrepreneurship accessible and inspire business growth. We foster a vibrant and connected ecosystem for innovators to live, learn and co-create.
