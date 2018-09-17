Serco to put spotlight on staff's contribution to patient recovery at Annual GCC Patient Experience Summit 2018

The GCC Patient Experience Summit is an event organised by Fleming and is aimed at discussing the challenges Healthcare organisations face in promoting innovation and how medical facility operators can further improve patient engagement and deliver higher quality services to patients.

Serco Middle East , a leading provider of essential public services, announced that it is participating as Gold Sponsor at the 2 nd Annual GCC Patient Experience Summit, which will be held at Sofitel Hotel in Abu Dhabi on September 18 and 19, 2018. The company is set to underscore key findings of its research on the impact of non-clinical workers on patients' overall experience during their stay in hospitals and medical facilities.

Andrew Wells, Healthcare Client Director of Serco Middle East will highlight, during a seminar, Serco 's experiences and findings around the impact of non-clinical staff on the overall patient experience. Themed " Serco Cares", Wells will further shed light on research around key non-medical factors that can influence positive mental attitude in patients, which is proven to reduce length of stay, improve recovery times and enhance patient satisfaction.

Advertisement

Edward Gallagher, Managing Director - Integrated Services at Serco Middle East said: "Through our participation at the GCC Patient Experience Summit, Serco Middle East seeks to further engage the Healthcare sector in looking deeper into the aspects of non-medical services within Healthcare facilities, particularly how non-clinical staff add value to the overall patient experience. Our research shows that support services staff interact with patients nearly three times more than clinical staff on a day to day basis. In turn, they have a substantial and substantive impact on how a patient feels about their care and in turn the likelihood of building up loyalty to a particular health provider or particular medical facility."

Serco provides a range of 25 services in support of Healthcare environments across the Middle East and the globe including; processing of insurance, managed biomedical equipment services, appointment booking and scheduling, patient movements and flow, engineering and facilities management, catering and cleanliness/hygiene. Alongside the delivery of operational excellence in all the above services, the company believes, given the frequent engagement between patients and non-clinical staff, that programmes such as Serco Cares are essential to delivering world-class service in the Healthcare environment.

Research conducted by Serco in collaboration with the Health Service Journal (UK) revealed that National Health Service (NHS) employees who work in non-clinical services (who make up 50 percent of the entire workforce) feel undervalued and unappreciated: Wells will illustrate how these key staff are often not even aware of the significant impact they have on patients and their satisfaction.

Given the evidence of their importance in the patient journey, the Serco initiatives discussed at the GCC Patient Experience Summit will show the methods which can be used to improve the self-esteem and positive outlook of these vital teams, including the provision of enhanced feedback and developing their understanding of how they contribute to the overall patient care process. The Serco Cares programme outlined will illustrate how delivering engaged specialist non-clinical teams with enhanced soft skills (including training in active listening, confidence in social interaction and analytical observation) ultimately creates a more lasting, positive impact on patient care and experience.

-Ends-

About Serco

Serco is a leading provider of public services. Our customers are governments or others operating in the public sector. We gain scale, expertise and diversification by operating internationally across five sectors and four geographies: Defence, Health, Justice & Immigration, Transport and Citizen Services, delivered in UK & Europe, Middle East, North America and Asia Pacific

More information can be found at www.serco.com

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications

P.O. Box: 500266

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel: 00971 4 456 2888

Fax: 00971 4 454 9528

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

© Press Release 2018