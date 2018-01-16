#aviation | 16 January, 2018
Serco Middle East awarded contract extension by Sharjah Civil Aviation
Dubai, UAE, On January 10th, 2018: The Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah signed a further 1 year contract extension with the Serco ME, effective March 1st 2018 for the provision of Air Traffic Services.
The contract signing ceremony was held at Sharjah Civil Aviation .H.E. Sheikh Khalid Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation-Sharjah signed the contract with the Serco ME CEO, Mr David Greer. The contract signing is testament to the proud tradition and close relationship that has developed between the two organisations spanning a 60-year period, a truly remarkable achievement in the modern world of competitive outsourcing. Today, that relationship continues with Serco working along-side the Sharjah DCA in support of the expansion & development of the Sharjah Air Traffic Services infrastructure and development of the Emirati youth that will carry the aviation industry forward into tomorrow.
As part of a broader 5 year programme, Serco and Sharjah DCA have consolidated and reorganised Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) and ATC assistant duties into one department, Aeronautical Information Management (AIM). As part of the collaboration, the entire AIS system was revamped, instituting extensive training programmes for the existing staff and cross-training each one into all 3 specialties. The result of these efforts is a centralised and more efficient service and increased competence and expertise of the staff. Serco simultaneously embarked on an aggressive Emiratisation programme to bring Emirati youth into the aviation industry and explore their opportunities for professional development and career advancement. This initiative has increased the number of Emirati staff employed by Serco by 20% and will continue to grow as the programme matures.
H.E. Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation-Sharjah commented: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Serco through this new contract. Serco has long track record of providing high quality air traffic services, which will help us to meet the exciting challenges of increasing traffic through Sharjah International Airport. The contract will also ensure an increasing emphasis on the training of Emiratis into key roles in the Air Traffic Services".
David J. Greer OBE, CEO, Serco Middle East commented, “The continued partnership between the Sharjah DCA and Serco demonstrates the trust and confidence our customer has in Serco as their preferred ATS provider and we look forward to supporting DCA in building on the success story of Sharjah Aviation in the years to come on this important ATS contract”.
About Serco Middle East
Serco are public sector experts who specialise in the delivery of essential public services with over 50,000 people working across the world in defence, transport, justice, immigration, health, and other citizen services across national, state and local government. Together, we bring a world of experience to what we do.
Our broad cross sector and international experience means we can transfer constantly updated standards of best practice, share new service innovations and drive improvements in the performance of the public services we manage.
A strong public sector ethos runs through our organisation which is why you will always find our people are motivated to make a positive difference. We constantly evaluate our performance and the efficiency of our operations, as well as the outcomes we achieve for citizens.
In the Middle East, Serco employs more than 4,500 people across 5 countries - Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and are constantly monitoring emerging markets in the region for new entry opportunities. In the Middle East, we operate in the sectors of Transport, Aviation, Defence, Health and Integrated Facilities Management.
We have been operating in the Middle East since 1947 and have a profound understanding of the region, its drivers, operational environment, working practices and its cultural sensitivities; delivering essential services to customers on behalf of governments, semi-governments and large private corporations. © Press Release 2018
