Serco Middle East awarded contract extension by Sharjah Civil Aviation

Advertisement

Serco are public sector experts who specialise in the delivery of essential public services with over 50,000 people working across the world in defence, transport, justice, immigration, health, and other citizen services across national, state and local government. Together, we bring a world of experience to what we do.Our broad cross sector and international experience means we can transfer constantly updated standards of best practice, share new service innovations and drive improvements in the performance of the public services we manage.A strong public sector ethos runs through our organisation which is why you will always find our people are motivated to make a positive difference. We constantly evaluate our performance and the efficiency of our operations, as well as the outcomes we achieve for citizens.In the Middle East, Serco employs more than 4,500 people across 5 countries - Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and are constantly monitoring emerging markets in the region for new entry opportunities. In the Middle East, we operate in the sectors of Transport, Aviation, Defence, Health and Integrated Facilities Management.We have been operating in the Middle East since 1947 and have a profound understanding of the region, its drivers, operational environment, working practices and its cultural sensitivities; delivering essential services to customers on behalf of governments, semi-governments and large private corporations. © Press Release 2018