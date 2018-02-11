SellAnyHome.Com Extends its Services to End Users and Mortgaged Buyers

The process is simple, end users (those who intend on living in the property) and mortgaged buyers, register for free on SellAnyHome.com/buyers. They then get instant access to weekly flash sales complete with the 100 point check and comprehensive 360 degree pictures. Buyers can opt to book a viewing or make a one click offer on the property of their choice, with the highest offer being presented to the seller. The weekly flash sales, as the name suggests, displays properties priced to sell for a one week period only.

The region’s first and largest home buying service SellAnyHome.com has announced that, due to the overwhelming demand, it's expanding its services to end user and mortgaged buyers 12 month ahead of schedule.

Furthermore, we are focusing on the buyer experience from the onset by displaying great properties at great deals and offering useful tools such as the BorrowMeter, our proprietary tool designed to help buyers determine their borrowing power. SellAnyHome.com aims to become a one stop shop for home buyers supporting them throughout this journey from viewing to closing the deal."

Speaking about this new milestone, Mr. Omar Chihane CEO and co-founder of SellAnyHome.com said “Extending our platform to include end users and mortgaged buyers was actually always part of the plan, we simply decided to speed up this phase due to the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve received from this segment of buyers. Over 70% of registered buyers fit this category for us and so it was quite an easy decision to make.

SellAnyHome.com will also cater to this segment by allowing buyers to book viewings of the properties displayed and extending the offer time to 3 days.

Chihane added “We are of course well aware that end users’ needs and buying behaviors are of course different from that of investors and so allowing end users the opportunity to visit the premises and most importantly allowing them enough time to make a purchase decision was certainly important to us”

This announcement ensures that all buyers, from investors to end users, get access to SellAnyHome.com’s streamlined home buying service making it the destination for any home buyer looking to purchase property in Dubai.

