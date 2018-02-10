Seib announces successful completion of the internship program

Doha, Qatar – Seib Insurance & Reinsurance Company LLC (Seib), one of Qatar’s leading insurance and reinsurance company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of internship program for Qataris.

Taking place over a period of 4 weeks, from 19 th November to 14th December 2017, the program offered five “Kawader” students - instituted by the Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) in partnership with the Qatar Financial Center Authority (QFCA) - the opportunity to work in a leading insurance institution, with a diversified and challenging working environment.

The internship program reaffirms Seib’s long-standing commitment to nurturing and developing Qatar talent, in line with the Human Development pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The interns, (Two Ladies and Three gentlemen), worked hard during their time at Seib, to add value to the daily operation and were involved with a wide variety of projects and gained experience of multiple sectors within the insurance services. They were also provided with training on critical business functions.

Commenting on the success of the internship program, Seib Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO Mr. Elias Chedid said:

“We are very encouraged by the positive feedback we have been receiving from our interns and are already making plans for a similar program this year. Developing the next generation of Qatar’s workforce and business leaders is extremely important to Seib. We are committed to providing the opportunity for graduates and students to experience international best practice in the insurance industry before they embark on their chosen careers. We look forward to welcoming our next batch of interns to Seib this year.”

In the first week, the interns were given induction following which the students were rotated in all insurance departments where they finally chose their preference and were given training for the remaining three weeks.

Seib’s Internship program emphasizes both practical and educational aspects of working in the insurance Industry and is proud to offer Qatari students learning opportunities that will help prepare them for the growing prospects in the insurance industry in Qatar and around the world.

