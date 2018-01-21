Scientechnic partners with leading security, fire solutions providers at Intersec 2018

DUBAI: Scientechnic , the flagship company of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group and a regional leading solutions provider for electrical, mechanical, power, automation and mobility technologies, will be partnering with Protec, Siemens and Olympia Electronics at Intersec 2018 from January 21 to 23. With the global safety and security market growing by leaps, Scientechnic and its partners Siemens (Hall 4, Booth 4-C12), Protec (Hall 4, Stand E32) and Olympia Electronics (Hall 2, Stand B09) will unveil new products and intelligently engineered devices covering security, fire and rescue and more.

This year’s exhibition also marks the 50 th anniversary of Protec, which is UK’s largest privately-owned fire detection and security company. Scientechnic has been Protec’s partners in the region for over a decade with a varied portfolio of large and medium scale projects. The experienced Building Technologies Division (BTD) of Scientechnic supplies, installs and maintains various types of fire protection equipment and technologies for these projects.

Advertisement

In the UAE, Dubai Mall’s entertainment centers, Tamani Hotel in Dubai Marina, Holiday Inn and Intercontinental hotels as well as many more installations are safeguarded by Protec. Located in the UK pavilion, Protec will showcase their two most distinctive products – the 6500 and Cirrus Hybrid. Introduced into the market six months ago, the 6500 is a powerful, easy to use fire detection system which is upgradeable from a simple single loop stand-alone panel to a complex 160 panel network with an overall capacity of 128,000 devices. Protec has also created the only ‘fire’ and ‘smoke’ detector in the market with dual detector algorithms that also prevent faulty alarms.

Scientechnic works in partnership with the best in the industry worldwide to provide firefighting solutions to clients in the GCC, including advanced intelligent fire detection and protection, security and surveillance solutions, information communication technology, uninterruptable power supply and extra low voltage systems.

-Ends-

About Scientechnic

Established in 1972, Scientechnic is one of the region’s top integrated solution providers of electrical, mechanical, power, automation and mobility technologies. It has long-standing associations and exclusive partnership with reputed brands such as Siemens, Ledvance, Erco, Osram, Nikkon, RP-Technik, Olympia Electronics, Protek and Borri to name a few. Scientechnic is the flagship company of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group LLC. Further information is available at www.scientechnic.com

About Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group LLC

The Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group LLC (ESAG), founded in 1960, by H.E. Easa Saleh Al Gurg, KCVO, CBE, is a multidivisional conglomerate with over 27 companies. The Group has a range of diverse product and business interests that predominantly include retail, building and construction, industrial and joint ventures. With an active presence throughout UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Iraq; its reach stretches across Asia, Middle East, and African continent, parts of America, Australia and New Zealand.

Website: www.algurg.com

© Press Release 2018