Saudi Renewable Energy Summit
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) plays a very vital role in the country’s vision to generate clean energy and has indeed captured the attention of the global solar industry since the beginning of 2018. With 9.5 gigawatts (GW) of sustainable power source ability to be accomplished by 2023, the following six years will observe real change over the kingdom's capacity area.
Saudi has indeed captured the attention of the global solar industry but creating numerous job opportunities. Understanding the existing scenario in KSA, Saudi Renewable Energy Summit to be held on 25-26 November 2018 in Riyadh aims to uncover the role of the private sector in achieving the Kingdom’s vision.
With almost 2 months to go the event is attracting key industry players. The summit is designed to bring together 200+ senior level executives, influencers and leading professional to discuss about the current situations, challenges, technologies, innovations and best practices in the field of renewable energy landscape.
The key topics to be covered at the summit are:
- Vision 2030: Renewable Energy Perspective
- Energy Financing Spectrum for the Kingdom
- Wind Energy, Geothermal and Waste to Energy Components
- Developments in Renewable Energy Sector Across the Globe
Some of #SRES Speakers:
- Eng. Talal Mahmoud Alhashim: Business Development Specialist; Home of Innovation ™, SABIC
- Dr. Sultan Alshareef: Renewable Energy & Sustainability Expert, Ministry of Culture and Information
- Eng. Abdullah M Alsubiae: Energy Specialist, Saudi Aramco
- Ahmed Abunada: Sustainability Consultant, U.S. Green Building Council
- Eng Mohammed Al Taani: Secretary General Arab Renewable Energy Commission
Get noticed at the event and demonstrate your services or solutions to the local market.
