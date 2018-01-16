Saudi PlasChem Park witnesses steady investor interest
Sadara and Saudi-German JV “SADIG-ILCO” sign supply agreement
JUBAIL, Saudi Arabia: – Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara) has signed an agreement to supply SADIG-ILCO, a new Saudi-German joint venture focused on the manufacture of a wide range of specialty chemicals with Ethylene Oxide (EO) and Propylene Oxide (PO).
Commenting on the supply agreement, Mohammad Alazzaz, Director of Value Park for Sadara, highlighted the investment opportunities available with the new value chains being produced by the Sadara Chemical Complex, saying, “With Sadara’s products now in the local, regional and global markets, we are able to show investors definitively that the Kingdom is an attractive destination for new and exciting downstream manufacturing opportunities. The specialty chemicals that SADIG-ILCO will produce locally will replace imports and encourage development of new downstream specialty industries. I am pleased to see that Sadara’s investment in the EO and PO pipelines for PlasChem Park by Sadara, coupled with other Kingdom and PlasChem Park specific incentives, have already helped to attract a number of EO and PO investors.”
Dr. Corvin Volkholz, Technical Director, ILCO, added, “We believe diversification to the existing chemical market in the Kingdom will open new opportunities for further expansion of the Kingdom’s specialty chemicals industry. SADIG-ILCO will allow us to tap the region’s growing demand and expand into Saudi Arabia, as well as the other regional markets. By combining our downstream manufacturing experience and technical expertise with Sadara’s specialty chemicals value chain, we will be able to bring many new and exciting products to the Kingdom.”
PlasChem Park is a 12 km² industrial park in Jubail Industrial City II, dedicated to downstream chemical and conversion industries. PlasChem Park is a key element differentiating Sadara from other petrochemical, chemical and plastics manufacturing projects in Saudi Arabia. It is uniquely positioned to enable and support downstream opportunities in many market segments, including the Hydrocarbon Resin Cluster, Ethylene Oxide/Propylene Oxide (EO/PO) Cluster, Polyurethane Cluster and a Plastics Cluster. These clusters are designed to attract diversified investments into PlasChem Park for downstream applications such as the production of oil and gas chemicals, construction materials, auto components, animal feed, paints and coatings, as well as home and personal care products. There are currently two downstream investments operating in Jubail Industrial City II and several existing investors in the PlasChem Park will conclude their planned project engineering activities by early 2018 with ground-breaking activities set to take place in the third quarter of 2018.
About SADIG Industries and ILCO Chemikalien:
SADIG Industries is a Saudi company that develops, establishes and promotes downstream industries in Saudi Arabia. It is currently developing a number of industrial projects including phosphorus-related projects that involve the production of elemental phosphorus, phosphorus derivatives and specialty chemicals. ILCO Chemikalien is a German-based company with considerable expertise in the field of specialty chemicals. It is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and providing technical support for various specialty chemical products. ILCO develops and markets its own specialty products in addition to distributing those of major chemical companies. Together, they have formed a joint venture (SADIG ILCO) to explore opportunities for manufacturing specialty chemicals in Saudi Arabia.
About Sadara:
Sadara is a joint venture developed by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and The Dow Chemical Company. Sadara is a multi-billion dollar world-scale chemical complex in Jubail Industrial City II in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Comprised of 26 world-scale manufacturing units, the Sadara chemical complex is the world’s largest to be built in a single phase and is the only chemical company in the Middle East to use refinery liquids, such as naphtha, as feedstock. By using best-in-class technologies to crack refinery liquid feedstock, Sadara will enable many industries that either currently do not exist in Saudi Arabia or only exist through imports of raw materials. The adjacent PlasChem Park, a unique collaboration between Sadara and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’, will create more value downstream, generating unprecedented investment, innovation, economic growth and thousands of jobs.
