Saudi Millennials dominating e-sports market
- Saudi millennials are leading the E-sports market from the MENA region
- Honor, JollyChic and Gameloft team to create the ultimate mobile gaming competition for Saudi gamers
Riyadh: With 26% of the world’s gamers coming from MENA region, Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand has teamed up with JollyChic, a mobile e-commerce platform serving the Middle East market and Gameloft, leader in the development and publishing of mobile games to create a competition – ‘The Honor Turbo Cup’ – for Saudi Millennials passionate about E-sports.
Better still, there is still time to take part – and the competition is open up until Friday 28th September with SAR 40,000 up for grabs for the first winner along with an Honor play smartphone
The competition sees participants go against each other as they play an all-new experience with Asphalt 8: Airborne, the world most downloaded mobile racing game, has so far seen thousands of young, eager Saudi participants enter as they fiercely compete for the number one rank. Not surprising, as the Saudi market has some of the youngest players across the world and are amongst the highest nation to adopt E-sports.
The newly launched Honor Play from Honor is the official smartphone of the tournament – its GPU and AI powered Honor Play delivers a revolutionary fast gaming and entertainment experience, making it the best gaming phone or Gaming Monster of all smartphones.
Chris Sunbaigong, Vice President of Honor comments: “We are excited to partner with Gameloft and JollyChic to take mobile gaming to the next level.Our brand’s DNA is to give a platform for our young audience to experience cutting technology that enables them to unleash their full potential.The Saudi market is a fertile ground for the mobile gaming industry as two third of its population are under the age of 30. Honor has worked with millennials and young gamers to understand into what gamers care about. To provide players with an extraordinary gaming experience, we have provided unprecedented gaming performance and a superior and extended long battery life.”
Mohammad Jabri, JollyChic’s Marketing VP of GCC added: “JollyChic is the leading online, convenient, shopping platform in Middle East and we’re delighted to now stock. Honor smartphones as part of our portfolio.As brands which both look to optimize the user experience and help the customer to discover the joy of life, it’s the perfect partnership.”
The Honor Turbo Cup competition started on August 1st and will be played in three rounds – with time for entrants to still take part:
- The top 11 winners passed the first round, which ended on the 25th of August, and moved on to the next round which ended on 8th September.
- The top 11 winners from the second round will move on to the third round on the 20th of September.
- Contests passing the third round will qualify to move on to the final round.
The final round will be a held-on 28th September with the winners announced the same day.
The winning team of the grand finale will take home SAR40,000 and the new Honor Play smartphone device. Runners up will receive the below:
Top 4 winners will get:
- 1st Rank: SAR40,000 + Honor Play
- 2nd Rank: SAR30,000 + Honor Play
- 3rd Rank: SAR20,000 + Honor Play
- 4th Rank: SAR10,000 + Honor Play
To register for the second round of Honor Turbo Cup visit: https://www.hihonor.com/mea-ar/events/honor-turbo-cup/
