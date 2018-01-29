Saudi ICT Industry to Gather in Riyadh for 'IDC Directions 2018'

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia's most influential technology vendors, telecommunications operators, and IT service providers will gather in Riyadh this week as International Data Corporation (IDC) hosts 'IDC Directions 2018', a specially tailored event that will provide in-depth insights into how the rise of digital transformation will drive the growth of Saudi Arabia's ICT ecosystem in line with the goals of the National Transformation Program and the Saudi Vision 2030 development blueprint.



Taking place at the Hyatt Regency, Riyadh on Wednesday, January 31, 'IDC Directions 2018' has been designed to provide a forum for senior executives, regional leaders, and high-level strategists from technology firms to engage with experienced local and international IDC analysts and discover their predictions for the Kingdom's ICT market in 2018 and beyond.



The agenda has been fine-tuned to meet needs of the local ICT ecosystem and will showcase insights from Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC's principal analyst for Saudi Arabia, as he explores the latest adoption trends and developments around 3rd Platform technologies like cloud and big data analytics, as well as highly disruptive innovation accelerators such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence/cognitive systems, robotics, augmented/virtual reality, 3D printing, and blockchain.





"The next two to three years in the Kingdom are expected to be dynamic, disruptive, and laced with innovation," says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's group vice president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, who will also be speaking at the event. "Rapid change will present significant opportunities for technology providers across the industry landscape. However, in order to effectively tap into these opportunities, they will be required to make several smart bets on the markets they target, the products and services they provide, and the go-to-market campaigns they put into place."



'IDC Directions 2018' will provide all the background required to help shape these decisions, and as we enter the business end of the National Transformation Program, when most of the associated projects are expected to be rolled out, senior IDC analysts will also be available throughout the event to discuss individual situations, challenges, and opportunities with the industry executives in attendance.





