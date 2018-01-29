#technology | 29 January, 2018
Saudi ICT Industry to Gather in Riyadh for 'IDC Directions 2018'
Riyadh – Saudi Arabia's most influential technology vendors, telecommunications operators, and IT service providers will gather in Riyadh this week as International Data Corporation (IDC) hosts 'IDC Directions 2018', a specially tailored event that will provide in-depth insights into how the rise of digital transformation will drive the growth of Saudi Arabia's ICT ecosystem in line with the goals of the National Transformation Program and the Saudi Vision 2030 development blueprint.
Taking place at the Hyatt Regency, Riyadh on Wednesday, January 31, 'IDC Directions 2018' has been designed to provide a forum for senior executives, regional leaders, and high-level strategists from technology firms to engage with experienced local and international IDC analysts and discover their predictions for the Kingdom's ICT market in 2018 and beyond.
The agenda has been fine-tuned to meet needs of the local ICT ecosystem and will showcase insights from Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC's principal analyst for Saudi Arabia, as he explores the latest adoption trends and developments around 3rd Platform technologies like cloud and big data analytics, as well as highly disruptive innovation accelerators such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence/cognitive systems, robotics, augmented/virtual reality, 3D printing, and blockchain.
Taking place at the Hyatt Regency, Riyadh on Wednesday, January 31, 'IDC Directions 2018' has been designed to provide a forum for senior executives, regional leaders, and high-level strategists from technology firms to engage with experienced local and international IDC analysts and discover their predictions for the Kingdom's ICT market in 2018 and beyond.
The agenda has been fine-tuned to meet needs of the local ICT ecosystem and will showcase insights from Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC's principal analyst for Saudi Arabia, as he explores the latest adoption trends and developments around 3rd Platform technologies like cloud and big data analytics, as well as highly disruptive innovation accelerators such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence/cognitive systems, robotics, augmented/virtual reality, 3D printing, and blockchain.
"The next two to three years in the Kingdom are expected to be dynamic, disruptive, and laced with innovation," says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's group vice president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, who will also be speaking at the event. "Rapid change will present significant opportunities for technology providers across the industry landscape. However, in order to effectively tap into these opportunities, they will be required to make several smart bets on the markets they target, the products and services they provide, and the go-to-market campaigns they put into place."
'IDC Directions 2018' will provide all the background required to help shape these decisions, and as we enter the business end of the National Transformation Program, when most of the associated projects are expected to be rolled out, senior IDC analysts will also be available throughout the event to discuss individual situations, challenges, and opportunities with the industry executives in attendance.
'IDC Directions 2018' will provide all the background required to help shape these decisions, and as we enter the business end of the National Transformation Program, when most of the associated projects are expected to be rolled out, senior IDC analysts will also be available throughout the event to discuss individual situations, challenges, and opportunities with the industry executives in attendance.
Advertisement
For more information and to arrange an exclusive one-to-one meeting with an IDC analyst, please visit www.idc.com/mea/events/65255-idc-2018-saudi-arabia-directions or contact Malak Al Hassan at malhassan@idc.com or on +966 593 939 000. You can also join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #IDCDirections.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading technology media, research, and events company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC.
IDC in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa
For the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region, IDC retains a coordinated network of offices in Riyadh, Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg, Cairo, and Istanbul, with a regional center in Dubai. Our coverage couples local insight with an international perspective to provide a comprehensive understanding of markets in these dynamic regions. Our market intelligence services are unparalleled in depth, consistency, scope, and accuracy. IDC Middle East, Africa, and Turkey currently fields over 130 analysts, consultants, and conference associates across the region. To learn more about IDC MEA, please visit www.idc-cema.com. You can follow IDC MEA on Twitter at @IDCMEA. © Press Release 2018
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading technology media, research, and events company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC.
IDC in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa
For the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region, IDC retains a coordinated network of offices in Riyadh, Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg, Cairo, and Istanbul, with a regional center in Dubai. Our coverage couples local insight with an international perspective to provide a comprehensive understanding of markets in these dynamic regions. Our market intelligence services are unparalleled in depth, consistency, scope, and accuracy. IDC Middle East, Africa, and Turkey currently fields over 130 analysts, consultants, and conference associates across the region. To learn more about IDC MEA, please visit www.idc-cema.com. You can follow IDC MEA on Twitter at @IDCMEA. © Press Release 2018