Saudi Derayah REIT is 125% oversubscribed

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh : Derayah REIT, a shariah-compliant close-ended traded real estate investment fund has successfully closed its subscription period on January 7th 2018. Derayah Financial, the fund manager, said that the initial public offering of Derayah REIT on the Saudi Stock Exchange was 125 percent oversubscribed.

Over a subscription period of 8 business days, more than 10,500 subscribers participated in the IPO of the 36,174,421 units in Derayah REIT.