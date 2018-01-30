Saudi Customs appoints Huawei as authorized economic operator
Huawei is the first ICT company to receive AEO accreditation from Saudi Customs
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Customs recognized Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia as a member of its Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Program. Huawei, the leading global ICT solutions provider, is the first technology company to receive the accreditation, demonstrating Saudi Customs’ commitment to facilitating global trade with leading private sector companies.
Saudi Customs presented Huawei with an Accreditation Certificate in the presence of HE Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haqbani, Director General of Saudi Customs, and Mr. Dennis Zhang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia.
The AEO trade facilitation program promotes partnerships between Saudi Customs and the private sector in order to enable smoother border and customs processes, encourage investment and support the growth of the national economy.
Al-Haqbani added: “We are working to enhance the quality of Saudi Customs’ services by finding scientific solutions - based on sustainability and innovation - that fulfill the requirements of this critical sector for the Kingdom's booming economy. Consequently, Saudi Customs presents you with the AEO Program, which was developed in accordance with the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards for securing and facilitating trade, and in line with the Saudi Customs Strategic Plan and the GCC Common Customs Law and its regulations. The program will provide trade facilitation advantages to businesses that have secure supply chains and comply with the required standards.”
Mr. Dennis Zhang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “The Authorized Economic Operator Program is widely acknowledged as a key driver for a solid Customs-business partnership and transparent and predictable trading environment which promotes economic prosperity worldwide. As a global company operating across 170 countries and regions, trade and customs compliance is a top priority for Huawei. For this reason we are proud to be the first company in the ICT sector to receive this certificate in Saudi Arabia.”
Accredited AEOs enjoy a package of trade facilitation benefits. One of the significant benefits is the priority of inspection and use of non-intrusive inspection equipment whenever physical examination is required. Zhang commended the Customs department for implementing best practices, removing trade barriers and increasing the participation of the private sector in the customs process.
“Huawei is committed to acting as a friend and ally to the Saudi government as it embarks on a journey of economic transformation outlined in its Vision 2030,” Zhang added. “We believe that the AEO will facilitate local organizations’ access to world-class ICT products and solutions, which will in turn accelerate digital transformation in the Kingdom and contribute to the achievement of national plans and projects through sharing expertise and knowledge and developing the latest solutions and technological innovations.”
Huawei has been awarded AEO certificates in 18 countries and regions including China, the United States,Canada, Hungary ,Malaysia, Turkey and other countries. This is in line with the company’s constant efforts to achieve excellence and leadership through the application of best international practices.
Huawei became a member of the World Customs Organization's Private Sector Consultative Group (PSCG) in June 2016, contributing its expertise to establishing best practices for facilitating international trade.