Saudi Customs appoints Huawei as authorized economic operator

HE Ahmed Al-Haqbani, Director General of Saudi Customs, said: “We are witnessing today a concrete example of our partnership with the private sector, with the accreditation of a number of our partners in the customs community as Authorised Economic Operators. The AEO Program aims to strengthen and consolidate the partnership between Saudi Customs and all its partners in the public and private sectors, and enhance effective co-operation between them, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020. This step will speed up the customs clearance process and facilitate trade between the Kingdom and the world, which will contribute to promoting the growth of the national economy.”Al-Haqbani added: “We are working to enhance the quality of Saudi Customs’ services by finding scientific solutions - based on sustainability and innovation - that fulfill the requirements of this critical sector for the Kingdom's booming economy. Consequently, Saudi Customs presents you with the AEO Program, which was developed in accordance with the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards for securing and facilitating trade, and in line with the Saudi Customs Strategic Plan and the GCC Common Customs Law and its regulations. The program will provide trade facilitation advantages to businesses that have secure supply chains and comply with the required standards.”Mr. Dennis Zhang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “The Authorized Economic Operator Program is widely acknowledged as a key driver for a solid Customs-business partnership and transparent and predictable trading environment which promotes economic prosperity worldwide. As a global company operating across 170 countries and regions, trade and customs compliance is a top priority for Huawei. For this reason we are proud to be the first company in the ICT sector to receive this certificate in Saudi Arabia.”Accredited AEOs enjoy a package of trade facilitation benefits. One of the significant benefits is the priority of inspection and use of non-intrusive inspection equipment whenever physical examination is required. Zhang commended the Customs department for implementing best practices, removing trade barriers and increasing the participation of the private sector in the customs process.“Huawei is committed to acting as a friend and ally to the Saudi government as it embarks on a journey of economic transformation outlined in its Vision 2030,” Zhang added. “We believe that the AEO will facilitate local organizations’ access to world-class ICT products and solutions, which will in turn accelerate digital transformation in the Kingdom and contribute to the achievement of national plans and projects through sharing expertise and knowledge and developing the latest solutions and technological innovations.”Huawei has been awarded AEO certificates in 18 countries and regions including China, the United States,Canada, Hungary ,Malaysia, Turkey and other countries. This is in line with the company’s constant efforts to achieve excellence and leadership through the application of best international practices.Huawei became a member of the World Customs Organization's Private Sector Consultative Group (PSCG) in June 2016, contributing its expertise to establishing best practices for facilitating international trade.