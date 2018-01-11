Saudi Capital Market Authority adopts the updated instructions on book building and allocation of shares in IPOs

The CMA board issued its resolution to adopt the updated Instructions on Book Building and Allocation of Shares in IPOs. This Updated Instructions shall be effective from the date of publication. The instructions amendment comes in continuance to the Authority's efforts to regulate the processes of book building and allocation of shares in IPOs, by taking advantage of the past experience of adopting the instructions on 15/10/1437H corresponding with 20/07/2017G. And in line with the best international practices in this field.

The CMA stated that pursuance to its devotion to contact and consult with public investors and government and private entities regarding regulations projects before issuing them, the CMA published the instructions previously to obtain the public's view and opinions. Subsequently, the CMA received many comments and suggestions from different entities and individuals, which all were taken into consideration. The CMA added that the amendment of the instructions aims to enhance the role of the capital market in facilitating financing, increasing the attractiveness of the market to investors and stimulating investment opportunities, in line with the strategic plans of the Authority.

