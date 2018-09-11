Saudi British Bank (SABB) joins one of the world's largest blockchain initiatives

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has joined enterprise software firm R3’s global blockchain ecosystem. SABB is the first bank in KSA to join such an initiative. SABB has always been at the forefront of offering value added digital solutions to its clients and this is another step in that direction. David Dew, Managing Director of SABB, commented: “We are extremely pleased to join R3 which puts SABB at the cutting edge of financial innovation, giving our clients all the far-reaching advantages of transaction-speed and security that flow from the DLT based solutions”

David E. Rutter, CEO of R3, commented: “As one of the leading international banks in the Kingdom, SABB’s experience will be invaluable to R3. Using Corda, SABB will be able to actively participate and work towards development of solutions based on blockchain to meet the growing needs of its customers.”

