Saudi Arabia's oldest bank beats region's best to win two corporate excellence awards
Alawwal bank won the Middle East’s ‘Best retail bank’ and ‘Banking CEO of the year’ at the recent Lefonti Awards held in Dubai. The awards are part of an international programme celebrating corporate excellence amongst the region’s most recognisable brands.
Soren Nikolajsen, CEO, Alawwal bank, said: “We are the longest serving bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 91 years on and we are still winning awards. That’s because we’ve never stood still and we’ve never taken our customers for granted. Everyone at Alawwal bank can be extremely proud.”
Nikolajsen added: “We’re proud to have created a new concept of retail banking that really works and customers enjoy using. Our IBDA digital branch has eliminated queues, instead creating a social space where you can take a coffee break and do your banking at the same time. You can walk in, open an account, get your lunch and walk out with a credit card in under 10 minutes.”
