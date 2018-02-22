Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy H.E. Khalid Al Falih Recognized at IP Week 2018 as "International Oil Diplomacy Person of the Year 2017"

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry & Mineral Resources, H.E. Khalid Al Falih, was presented with the ‘International Oil Diplomacy Person of the Year 2017’ Award at the

The selection of H.E. Al-Falih came in appreciation and recognition of the pivotal role the energy minister of Saudi Arabia played through 2017 in shepherding the implementation of the Vienna Agreement to cut global oil supply, which played a seminal role in eroding record inventories and pushing oil prices to consolidate above $60 a barrel. His Excellency, who remains Chairman of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee for the OPEC non-OPEC Vienna Agreement, said he was “flattered” to receive the accolade.

London – Feb. 22 2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry & Mineral Resources, H.E. Khalid Al Falih, was presented with the ‘International Oil Diplomacy Person of the Year 2017’ Award at the Energy Institute’s International Petroleum (IP) Week on Feb. 22nd in London.

Advertisement

“In the last year we have seen H.E. Al Falih re-establish Saudi Arabia as the driving force in the global oil industry, and in doing so we have clearly moved from the era of Al-Naimi to the era of Al Falih,” said Sean Evers, Managing Partner, Gulf Intelligence.

H.E. Adeeb Y. Al-Aama, Saudi Arabia’s Governor to OPEC received the award on behalf of H.E. Al Falih.

The prestigious Award, which is presented annually by the U.K.’s Energy Institute and Gulf Intelligence, is also in recognition of the leadership displayed by H.E. Al-Falih in guiding some 20 producing countries from around the world to find common purpose in cooperation to reach over 100% compliance with cuts and extend the oil supply pact for a second year through to the end of 2018.

“As President of the OPEC Conference, you have shown exemplary vision and leadership through 2017 with your stewardship of the implementation of the "historical" agreement to seek oil market stability among some 20 OPEC and non-OPEC countries to the benefit of producing and consuming nations alike,” said Malcolm Brinded CBE, President, Energy Institute.

The Energy Institute, host of IP Week, is the largest Royal Charter international professional membership organisation and learned society concerned solely with energy, with Her Majesty the Queen as its Patron. IP Week is recognised as one of the major international oil and gas events, where senior leaders, policy makers and academics gather to share, learn and shape the future direction of the industry. IP Week has a global appeal, attracting delegates from over 50 countries and it is one of the major events in the oil and gas industry’s calendar.

On January 1st, 2017, after almost a year of shuttle diplomacy, OPEC and non-OPEC producers reached their first deal since 2001 to reduce oil output jointly by almost 1.8 million barrels a day. The accord ended a record global oil glut after more than two years of low crude prices that overstretched many state budgets. Oil prices, which fell below $30 a barrel in 2016, have since more than doubled to almost $70 a barrel.

-Ends-

H.E. Engineer Khalid Al-Falih. Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Khalid A. Al-Falih is Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) Board of Directors.

Previously, he served as Minister of Health for the Kingdom.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman, Mr. Al-Falih held key leadership positions across Saudi Aramco, to include serving as President and Chief Executive Officer from January 2009 through May 1, 2015. He also was Executive Vice President of Operations and Senior Vice President of Gas Operations and Industrial Relations, respectively.

Mr. Al-Falih chairs the following boards:

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden)

Saudi Geological Survey

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu

Saudi Fund for Industrial Development

Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON)

King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)

King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE)

Saudi Exports Development Authority

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST, Vice-Chair)

American University of Sharjah (AUS)

Mr. Al-Falih earned a bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1982, and completed his MBA at KFUPM in 1991. In 2009, he received an honorary doctorate from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and was awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal (First Class), Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honor for service to the country. In 2016, he was recognized as Energy Intelligence Petroleum Executive of the Year.

Recognized for driving strategic organizational transformation throughout his inspiring three-decade career at Aramco, Mr. Al-Falih has led large-scale business initiatives and industrial projects, built capacity for the benefit of Saudi citizens through economic and social programs, and enhanced the performance and impact of complex organizations. His appointment as Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources is a reflection of key economic and business changes as part of the Saudi Vision 2030, as well as recognition of Mr. Al-Falih’s exceptional leadership and achievement.

For Further Information – Contact:

Cynthia Caidoy - Associate - Gulf Intelligence

Tel: +971 4 4508980

Gulf Intelligence is a UAE-based strategic communications consultancy that facilitates critical Knowledge Exchange and Networking between stakeholders operating across the South-South Corridor -- connecting Government Related Entities in the Middle East and their International Partners trading across this New Silk-Road passageway from Asia to Africa.

© Press Release 2018