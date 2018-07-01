Saudi Arabia's MSCI inclusion expected to trigger capital inflows of around USD 45 billion

However, UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office also points out some long term risks for investors. Despite ongoing efforts to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, energy still accounts for three-quarters of the country's exports and contributes two-thirds of its fiscal revenues. While climbing prices should support local stocks and Saudi authorities in easing fiscal austerity measures, renewed oil price weakness could affect the country's fiscal and external balances. Ongoing diversification efforts are therefore crucial for longer term success. Geopolitical tensions remain dominant in the wider region.

says: "While we expect a short term increase in Saudi Arabia's performance following the MSCI inclusion, we also advise investors to keep an eye on fundamentals. Diversification is elementary for the country's long term economic success and the current momentum should be used to channel foreign direct investment into a range of strategically relevant sectors, which is a key objective of the Saudi Vision 2030."

