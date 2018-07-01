 
Dubai 01 Jul 2018
Saudi Arabia's MSCI inclusion expected to trigger capital inflows of around USD 45 billion

Index provider MSCI announced it is including Saudi Arabia in its Emerging Markets (MSCI EM) index

UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office expects higher energy prices and the recovery in corporate earnings to support local stocks in the medium term

Continued reform is crucial to Saudi stock performance with weaker oil prices and geopolitical tensions identified as key risks

Dubai – MSCI's decision to include Saudi Arabia as the 25th country to be represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index is expected to attract significant capital inflows for the Middle Eastern country, UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office reports. The inclusion should translate into approximately USD 45bn, with USD 10bn from passive and USD 35bn from active investments. Rival index provider FTSE's recent inclusion of Saudi Arabia in its own EM benchmark index earlier this year is estimated to add another USD 5bn of inflows, thus increasing the chances of further near term outperformance for the country. Potential IPOs and an increased quota for foreign investor holdings might trigger additional inflows in coming months. The market should be supported by fundamentals, including higher energy prices, and the ongoing recovery in corporate earnings.

However, UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office also points out some long term risks for investors. Despite ongoing efforts to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, energy still accounts for three-quarters of the country's exports and contributes two-thirds of its fiscal revenues. While climbing prices should support local stocks and Saudi authorities in easing fiscal austerity measures, renewed oil price weakness could affect the country's fiscal and external balances. Ongoing diversification efforts are therefore crucial for longer term success. Geopolitical tensions remain dominant in the wider region.

Michael Bolliger, Head EM Asset Allocation, UBS Global Wealth Management, Chief Investment Office, says: "While we expect a short term increase in Saudi Arabia's performance following the MSCI inclusion, we also advise investors to keep an eye on fundamentals. Diversification is elementary for the country's long term economic success and the current momentum should be used to channel foreign direct investment into a range of strategically relevant sectors, which is a key objective of the Saudi Vision 2030."

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). 

