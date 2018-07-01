Saudi Arabia's MSCI inclusion expected to trigger capital inflows of around USD 45 billion
UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office expects higher energy prices and the recovery in corporate earnings to support local stocks in the medium term
Continued reform is crucial to Saudi stock performance with weaker oil prices and geopolitical tensions identified as key risks
However, UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office also points out some long term risks for investors. Despite ongoing efforts to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, energy still accounts for three-quarters of the country's exports and contributes two-thirds of its fiscal revenues. While climbing prices should support local stocks and Saudi authorities in easing fiscal austerity measures, renewed oil price weakness could affect the country's fiscal and external balances. Ongoing diversification efforts are therefore crucial for longer term success. Geopolitical tensions remain dominant in the wider region.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.