Saudi Arabia commits to vision of a 'digital nation'
Speaking alongside four fellow Ministers on a panel entitled ‘Country Strategy Dialogue on Saudi Arabia’, His Excellency Abdullah Alswaha gave an update on the digitization of the Kingdom. In particular, he highlighted how through the Vision 2030 reform programme, it is embracing the spirit of innovation embodied by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Emphasising the Kingdom’s potential, Minister Alswaha said: “We have gone a long way in delivering on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Starting with the strategic pillars of the vision, the first one being that we are at the heart of the Muslim world. Today, we are both the largest economy and the largest technology market in the region. We are open for business, inviting partners to join hands with us on this exciting journey and use the Kingdom as a destination to trial innovative new ideas.”
On Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic position, Minister Alswaha focused on the Kingdom’s signature Fourth Industrial Revolution project: the megacity NEOM. It is estimated that the adoption of the Internet of Things could contribute over USD100 billion cumulative GDP by 2030. He said: “As we aspire to be the interconnection between three continents, we are establishing the hub for innovation, knowledge and technology transfer through NEOM, a city likely to have a population of more robots than people.”
Special guests on the panel were His Excellency Ibrahim Al-Assaf, Minister of State, His Excellency Dr Majid Al-Kasabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment, Engineer Ibrahim Al Omar, Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Her Royal Highness Princess Reem Bint Bandar Al-Saud, Vice-President of Development and Planning at the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority, and Faisal Al Sugair, President of the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships.
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos is taking place from 23rd to 26th January. Minister Alswaha is also expected to contribute to a session on the Internet of Things during his time at the event.
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's purpose is to empower the people of Saudi Arabia to seize the opportunities of the digital age. In the 21st century, data is the new oil and digital technology will drive the realization of Vision 2030, allowing the Kingdom to expand prosperity through the digital economy, create a digital society that better connects people to social services and provides citizens with the ability to engage government constructively. By 2030, the Kingdom seeks to be the leading regional incubator for innovation at the cutting edge of global R&D.
