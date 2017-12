United Arab Emirates : Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik inaugurate Sthan in Dubai. Sthan Restaurant, offering authentic Frontier food from beyond borders, is now open in Dubai. An ode to the culturally rich cuisine of India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sthan offers a delectable palette of food with the flavors, traditional heritage and exuberant spreads from these three countries.

· “It is a treat to watch how the menu which is carefully crafted for Sthan balances not only the flavors but also emotions from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan to offer a delightful sumptuous spread.” -

The word Sthan, which means place, is the common element between Hindu, Pakiand Afghani. The flagship restaurant is known for its rustic open interiors, serving plates of delicious street food. Crafted with passion, the detailed Menu which refers to specific dishes from Kabul, Peshawar, Karachi, Bombay, Delhi etc. are suited for café style eating – easy, flexible, welcoming. One would find in the menu, an appetizing mix of dishes that is sure to remind them of food served in the dining areas at home.

To compliment the menu, the ambience offers a sense of belonging and warmth just as one would experience in the nostalgic lanes of their city. The artwork and map on the walls, looks at the great cities and evokes a sense of nostalgia for the erstwhile Frontier Province. It also showcases how the food styles evolved as you move from Kabul to Karachi to Delhi. The interiors, with its ample natural lighting and full-length windows, blue & white floor tiles, the distinct fabric on the sofa and the open kitchen remind one of the open tandoors of the olden days. The crockery is simple and meant for sharing.

Commenting on the launch. Mr. Rohith Muralya, Director – Concept Cuisine, SFC Group said, “The aromatic Biryanis, Gravies, Naans, Kebabs and Chai is what culturally binds us all despite geographical borders. Although divided, Sthan offers a culinary blend of flavors and recipes that combine a tale that cannot be left untold. Sania and Shoaib are the best people to talk about Sthan’s magical tale and revisit what the countries have to offer.”

Traditionally a lot of the food in these three countries influence each other’s culinary styles and hence we are hopeful that our visitors will enjoy our culmination of food to represent only the best of what there is to offer.” He added.

Some of the signature dishes recommended by the Chef – Raan Irani, Dhaba Murg, Hyderabadi Haleem and Rara Gosht. From the desserts the Mutton Halwa and Jalebi ki Chaat is a must try. The Chai ki Dukan and Goli Botal are also a favorite of patrons.

About Sthan

Sthan Dubai is a casual dining concept that offers the choicest delicacies from Afghanistan, Pakistan and India for patrons to discover the rich and varied heritage of the region. With a menu carefully crafted by the multi award-winning team at India Palace with a view to provide the taste of Frontier Food to locals and expats alike in the city. Sthan is the latest addition under the SFC group along with the award-winning India Palace and Golden Dragon. For more information, log on to: www.sthan.com

