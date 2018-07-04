Samsung Showcases Latest Technological Advancements at its Service Centers in Alexandria
Alexandria, Egypt: - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently launched of a nationwide campaign in favor of those holding Samsung mobiles that are purchased locally and require repairing out of warranty. The campaign includes offering the spare parts of 28 mobile devices (80% of Samsung mobiles repaired out of warranty) at updated, reduced prices with an average discount reaching 35 %. This new pricing system is applied across all Samsung’s service centers in Egypt.
“Samsung has been, and remains, committed to offering the best after sale services to its customers. We have recently expanded our network to include over 60 service centers across Egypt,” said Eng. Yasser Omar, Head of Customer Service - Samsung Electronics Egypt. “Our expanded network includes moving service centers that tour the areas that do not have fixed service centers, including rural areas and seasonal destinations such as the North Coast and Agamy. It also gives me a great pride to announce that Samsung Egypt’s dedication to offering the best after sale services led it to own the second biggest spare part warehouse in the Middle East.”
In addition to the wide network of service centers, Samsung has 50 brand shops, 40 accredited dealers and more than 55 mobile service center across Egypt. Samsung’s leadership is also showcased through the innovative options it offers its customers. The company has a unique service in place, under the name of Samsung Gate. Through Samsung Gate, customers with special needs residing in Cairo and Giza are offered the option of device pick-up and return for their convenience. Samsung Gate also allows customers with special need a 24/7 live chat option through the company’s website, as well as a remote control option to fix the minor glitches from afar.
