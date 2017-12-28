Samsung Engineering receives EO/EG contract from Saudi SABIC JUPC

[Seoul, Korea] – Samsung Engineering is pleased to announce, that it received a contract from SABIC’s manufacturing affiliate, Jubail United Petrochemical Company (United), for a $ 700 million USD ethylene oxide–ethylene glycol (EO/EG) plant in Saudi Arabia, to produce 700,000 MTPA MEG. The project will be executed in Jubail Industrial City located in the east of Saudi Arabia, 100 km north of Dammam, construction completion expected in 2020.

Samsung Engineering is the one of top EG plant builders globally, with previous delivering 16 plants in total. Samsung benefits from the track record and experience of delivering 27 projects to Saudi Arabia, 22 to SABIC related companies including United. Further, during the last 10 years Samsung Engineering built EG plants around the globe such as in countries like USA, Malaysia, Thailand and India.