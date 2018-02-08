Samsung Engineering awarded $ 3.1 billion ADNOC refinery project
Seoul, Korea – Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd announced today that it has received a letter of award (LOA) to build a Crude Flexibility Project (CFP) on behalf of ADNOC Refining in the United Arab Emirates. At a value of $ 3.1 billion, it is the ninth award in total Samsung Engineering received from ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), the national oil company of UAE and the parent company of ADNOC Refining.
Samsung Engineering secured the contract in partnership with CB & I Nederland B.V. as joint venture partner. Samsung’s contract amount is $ 2.6 billion.
Samsung Engineering has previously delivered six projects in the Ruwais complex, two of which are directly linked to CFP. Therefore, not only is it possible to fully utilize the existing experienced manpower, equipment, facilities and partner network, but also build on our strong relationship with ADNOC Refining.
