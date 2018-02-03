Samsung Electronics' 2018 Smart TVs Become First to be Industry-Certified for Enhanced Security

Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that its Smart TV security solution, inclusive of its Samsung Knox technology, has been recognized by global certification institutes. Samsung’s Smart TV is the first in the industry to receive the Common Criteria (CC) certification for three consecutive years, and its Checkout payment service is also certified by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Samsung Knox technology for TV implements a hardware root of trust security architecture which incorporates security features across the TV platform stack. Integrated into all Smart TV lineups from this year, Samsung Knox’s technology ensures strengthened security optimized for the Smart TV user environment. This system detects and removes malicious applications which can steal important data from other applications. Based on this enhanced security, Samsung became the first in the industry to receive Common Criteria certification, an internationally recognized certification system for computer security that is conducted for government evaluations, for three consecutive years.

“At Samsung, security is our top priority in developing Smart TV technology,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are committed to providing one of the most reliable security solutions on the market for our Smart TV users.”/

Samsung Checkout payment service received PCI DSS certification by UL at CES 2018, another noteworthy feat for the TV industry. For T-Commerce, which allows consumers to purchase products and services directly from their TVs, Samsung has further strengthened the security of its Smart TV payment service. Checkout is a simple T-Commerce payment service that encrypts credit card information. PCI DSS is an international data security standard which has been adopted by American Express, Discover Financial Services, JCB International, MasterCard, and Visa Inc. for all organizations that process, store or transmit credit card information.

In addition to Samsung’s own security software, Samsung and McAfee also have developed a new security application tailored for TVs called McAfee Security for TV, which has been in place since April 2017 and ships on all Samsung Smart TVs. This TV security application provides an additional twofold protection for Samsung Smart TVs. McAfee is one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity companies, offering security services in 32 languages. Samsung Smart TVs were the first in the world to adopt this innovative security software, specifically for TVs.

For more information on Samsung’s Smart TV lineup, Samsung Knox technology or Checkout, please visit www.samsung.com.

