Sale of 80% of Al Bareh seafront villas in Diyar Al Muharraq takes place within 48 hours
Manama, Bahrain: Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the leading urban developers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the sale of 80% of the seafront villas at the Al Bareh Freehold Project within 48 hours of its launch.
Al Bareh is one of the leading projects in Diyar Al Muharraq. It is a sophisticated residential community situated in a prime location on the west of the master-planned development, granting inhabitants with both a majestic seafront view and a prime view of the main canal. The Project offers both plots with different sizes as well as luxurious villas with a variety of designs to suit different tastes and needs, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of clientele.
Diyar Al Muharraq seeks to provide modern residential solutions suitable for different segments of the community, and it reflects this commitment through the freehold villas that it offers within the Al Bareh project. The Villas are built on seafront plots of two types, ‘El Bahar 1’ and ‘El Bahar 2’, while the ‘Dareen’ and ‘Es’hail’ models are built on the Project's inner plots. Each of these villas has different features, characteristics and sizes designed to meet the needs of a wide range of clients. All these villas incorporate the latest smart home technologies to allow end-users to seamlessly manage, control and monitor homes.
The Al Bareh seafront villas, ‘El Bahar 1’ and ‘El Bahar 2’, have plot areas that are approximately 800m²-940m² , while the inner villas plots, called ‘Dareen’ and ‘Es’hail’, are approximately 460m²-640m².
Diyar Al Muharraq is a unique master planned city for the people of Bahrain offering range of housing options and quality lifestyle. Diyar Al Muharraq offers a cohesive mix of residential and commercial properties with a strong line up of projects aimed at creating a long term and sophisticated township.
-Ends-
Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the most visionary and progressive urban developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain; an all comprehensive, fully integrated modern city best described as a complete society incorporating a strong line-up of projects which include a vast variety of residential and commercial properties, ideal for both personal and investment purposes. Aimed at creating a long term and sustainable township, Diyar Al Muharraq is located on the northern shores of Muharraq and comprises of 7 islands with a total of 10 square kilometers of reclaimed land. Upon completion, Diyar Al Muharraq will encompass over 40 kilometers of waterfront with sandy beaches, and all the elements of a vibrant community ranging extensively from fully equipped educational facilities and schools, medical centres, recreation facilities, shopping malls, expansive parklands, hotels and marinas. Diyar Al Muharraq is to be a first of its kind development, one that aims to offers its occupants a safe haven for the ideal life.
