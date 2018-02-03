SalamAir starts flights to Multan

Muscat – Securing final clearances from the Pakistani aviation authorities, SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, is scheduled to operate three direct flights to Multan starting February 8th, 2018. Guests can now book their tickets on SalamAir.com for just 88 OMR return. As SalamAir’s 3rd destination in Pakistan, Multan will complement the airline’s current flights to Sialkot and Karachi. The new route will also further increase connectivity between the two countries, as well as the region. The weekly flights are set to take-off at 23:55 from Muscat, arriving in Multan at 3:30. The return flights will depart from Multan at 4:50 arriving in Muscat at 6:35.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: “The addition of Multan to our destinations will allow us to better serve our guests, and cater to rising number of business and leisure travelers. The Pakistani community makes up about 13% of the local expatriates working in Oman, it is therefore no surprise that this route has been one of the highest in demand. We have worked very hard with the authorities to ensure that our flight timings will allow our guests to conveniently connect to other destinations including Dubai, Doha, Jeddah and Salalah via Muscat.” He added: “We are proud to have become the preferred airline for Pakistanis travelling for Umrah. In just a few months, we have flown over 30,000 passengers to and from Pakistan and that is only the beginning. We have bigger plans ahead.”

