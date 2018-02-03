 
Dubai 03 Feb 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#aviation | 03 February, 2018

SalamAir starts flights to Multan

SalamAir starts flights to Multan
Press Release

Muscat – Securing final clearances from the Pakistani aviation authorities, SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, is scheduled to operate three direct flights to Multan starting February 8th, 2018. Guests can now book their tickets on SalamAir.com for just 88 OMR return.

As SalamAir’s 3rd destination in Pakistan, Multan will complement the airline’s current flights to Sialkot and Karachi. The new route will also further increase connectivity between the two countries, as well as the region. The weekly flights are set to take-off at 23:55 from Muscat, arriving in Multan at 3:30. The return flights will depart from Multan at 4:50 arriving in Muscat at 6:35.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: “The addition of Multan to our destinations will allow us to better serve our guests, and cater to rising number of business and leisure travelers. The Pakistani community makes up about 13% of the local expatriates working in Oman, it is therefore no surprise that this route has been one of the highest in demand. We have worked very hard with the authorities to ensure that our flight timings will allow our guests to conveniently connect to other destinations including Dubai, Doha, Jeddah and Salalah via Muscat.”

He added: “We are proud to have become the preferred airline for Pakistanis travelling for Umrah. In just a few months, we have flown over 30,000 passengers to and from Pakistan and that is only the beginning. We have bigger plans ahead.”

Advertisement
The CEO went on to explain that SalamAir is exploring other underserved destinations in Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad, as well as increasing its flight frequencies on current routes. Since its launch, SalamAir has been committed to connect the region by adopting an ‘only pay for what you need’ low-cost business model. As its destination network continues to expand, the airline will remain focused on following its customer-centric philosophy, serving the needs its guests on popular short to medium-haul routes. With the addition of Multan, SalamAir’s network today also includes Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Multan, Karachi and Sialkot. 

-Ends- 

About SalamAir
SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline was launched in 2016 to meet the country’s rapidly increasing demand for affordable travel options and to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation within the various sectors in Oman.

Operating a fleet of A320s, the airline’s flight schedule includes flights to Muscat, Salalah, Suhar Doha, Jeddah, Dubai, Sialkot, Multan and Karachi.  As it continues to grow, it will maintain its strong focus on serving the needs and demands of its guests on under-served and popular short-haul routes.

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement