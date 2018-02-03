SalamAir starts flights to Multan
Muscat – Securing final clearances from the Pakistani aviation authorities, SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, is scheduled to operate three direct flights to Multan starting February 8th, 2018. Guests can now book their tickets on SalamAir.com for just 88 OMR return.
As SalamAir’s 3rd destination in Pakistan, Multan will complement the airline’s current flights to Sialkot and Karachi. The new route will also further increase connectivity between the two countries, as well as the region. The weekly flights are set to take-off at 23:55 from Muscat, arriving in Multan at 3:30. The return flights will depart from Multan at 4:50 arriving in Muscat at 6:35.
He added: “We are proud to have become the preferred airline for Pakistanis travelling for Umrah. In just a few months, we have flown over 30,000 passengers to and from Pakistan and that is only the beginning. We have bigger plans ahead.”
About SalamAir
SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline was launched in 2016 to meet the country’s rapidly increasing demand for affordable travel options and to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation within the various sectors in Oman.
Operating a fleet of A320s, the airline’s flight schedule includes flights to Muscat, Salalah, Suhar Doha, Jeddah, Dubai, Sialkot, Multan and Karachi. As it continues to grow, it will maintain its strong focus on serving the needs and demands of its guests on under-served and popular short-haul routes.© Press Release 2018