Saeed Al Tayer reviews progress of R&D centre at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and visits 3D printed building

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) visited the research and development (R&D) centre in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This is part of the various field visits, conducted by Al Tayer, to follow-up on the progress of DEWA’s vital projects. During the visit, Al Tayer was briefed on the progress of the R&D Centre, by representatives from Stantec International; the consulting company responsible for design and construction of the Centre. Senior DEWA officials accompanying Al Tayer included Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at DEWA and Dr. Pedro Banda, Head of R&D at DEWA. The R&D centre aims to support Dubai’s position as a global hub for research and development in the field of solar energy, smart grids, energy and water efficiency, and capacity building in these sectors to enable Dubai to meet its sustainable development requirements. The Centre also supports DEWA’s vision to promote sustainability in energy supply, diversify energy sources, and create a business environment that encourages innovation by establishing a platform for creativity and innovation in the field of renewable energy, clean technologies and training national capabilities.

The R&D Centre was launched in 2014, and focuses on four key operations. These include producing electricity using clean and solar energy, integration of smart grids, energy efficiency, and water. The investment towards the Centre will be reaching AED 500 million by 2020. The infrastructure includes indoor laboratories, to study and test the reliability of systems, while outdoor laboratories conduct field tests and studies on mitigating the effects of dust on the performance of solar panels. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to promote the production of clean energy, and reduce operating costs. The Centre’s facility comprises two sections with total space of over 4400 square metres; the first part is dedicated for employees and staff and has two floors, while the second part is a single floor and is dedicated for laboratories. Integrated Photovoltaic Panels (BIPV) are currently being installed on the rooftop and outer walls of the Centre to produce electricity from clean solar energy. The laboratories in the centre will include the latest devices to conduct internal tests to analyse the efficiency of the photovoltaic panels and its accountability in the long run under local climate conditions. It also includes various labs and workshops such as electronic, mechanical and chemical labs.

