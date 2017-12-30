Saeed Al Tayer reviews progress of R&D centre at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and visits 3D printed building
Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) visited the research and development (R&D) centre in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This is part of the various field visits, conducted by Al Tayer, to follow-up on the progress of DEWA’s vital projects. During the visit, Al Tayer was briefed on the progress of the R&D Centre, by representatives from Stantec International; the consulting company responsible for design and construction of the Centre. Senior DEWA officials accompanying Al Tayer included Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at DEWA and Dr. Pedro Banda, Head of R&D at DEWA.
The R&D centre aims to support Dubai’s position as a global hub for research and development in the field of solar energy, smart grids, energy and water efficiency, and capacity building in these sectors to enable Dubai to meet its sustainable development requirements. The Centre also supports DEWA’s vision to promote sustainability in energy supply, diversify energy sources, and create a business environment that encourages innovation by establishing a platform for creativity and innovation in the field of renewable energy, clean technologies and training national capabilities.
The Centre’s facility comprises two sections with total space of over 4400 square metres; the first part is dedicated for employees and staff and has two floors, while the second part is a single floor and is dedicated for laboratories. Integrated Photovoltaic Panels (BIPV) are currently being installed on the rooftop and outer walls of the Centre to produce electricity from clean solar energy. The laboratories in the centre will include the latest devices to conduct internal tests to analyse the efficiency of the photovoltaic panels and its accountability in the long run under local climate conditions. It also includes various labs and workshops such as electronic, mechanical and chemical labs.
Al Tayer inspected DEWA’s lab that was built using the 3D printing technology, within the R&D Centre. The lab is the first building in the UAE to be fully printed onsite, and the first such 3D-printed laboratory building in the world. The lab aims to study the science and technique of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 3D-printing. The Electronics Lab will conduct electrical design and repair services for drones that can be used by R&D staff, and DEWA employees. The lab enables DEWA engineers to design and build customised circuits for different drone applications, and other innovative products, research, and educational solutions. The lab will solve issues and develop solutions to meet national objectives and DEWA’s requirements, and will run tests on avionic systems, flight controls, and electric power units. The Software Lab researches the design, implementation, analysis, and evaluation of aviation systems. Areas of interest include operating systems, mobile computing, cloud computing, virtualisation, distribution systems, and software engineering.
DEWA uses 3D printing technology to develop spare parts that can be used to enhance efficiency of drones in maintenance and operational work. This serves the creativity and innovation strategy at DEWA, in cooperation with prestigious research centres and universities around the world. DEWA is also utilising 3D-printing and additive manufacturing, as innovative solutions for its internal printing operations for non-metal spare parts for equipment. This works to reduce procurement time and reduce costs, prolong the life of the equipment, and promote innovation at DEWA.
DEWA is currently working on capacity building in 3D printing, by collaborating with leading organisations in applying 3D Printing in service organisations. DEWA focuses on utilising this technology to build spare parts for drones as well as tools for other projects including its solar energy projects.
