Sadara signs agreements to sell and lease back Packaging Center assets

JUBAIL, Saudi Arabia :- Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara) has today concluded negotiations with Al Fozan, a leading Saudi conglomerate, regarding a set of agreements relating to the sale and lease back of the Sadara Solids and Liquids Handling Center, also known as the Packaging Center, located in Sadara’s Jubail chemical complex. These agreements were signed with Intercontinental Company for Technical Support Services Limited (ICTSS), which is wholly owned by Al Fozan Holding Company and Madar Al-Aseel Company Limited. The agreements govern the sale and transfer of Packaging Center assets to ICTSS and the lease back of these facilities to Sadara.

The Packaging Center is Sadara’s primary logistics facility for its Jubail chemical complex, covering solids and liquids handling, and includes: packaging, warehousing, storage, drumming, ISO container loading and unloading, container stuffing, truck dispatch and a container marshaling yard for inbound and outbound products and certain raw materials. “The transaction with Al Fozan is sale and lease back transaction which will free up some capital for Sadara, and will not affect the operations of Sadara or the Packaging Center itself,” said Dr Faisal Al-Faqeer, Sadara CEO.

Advertisement