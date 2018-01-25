Sadara Principle Sponsor of Egypt's PLASTEX 2018

Mazen Jamjoom, Marketing & Sales manager at Sadara , said: “PLASTEX is a leading regional event for the plastic industries, bringing together local and regional producers and consumers. Sadara was excited to be part of PLASTEX 2018.”

CAIRO, Egypt – Sadara Chemical Company ( Sadara ) actively engaged with current and potential customers at Egypt’s international plastics exhibition, PLASTEX 2018, participating as Principal Sponsor of the premier North African trade exhibition. The company’s participation provided the ideal platform to highlight its diversified product offering and showcase its capabilities and the available investment opportunities to the Egyptian and wider Middle East markets.

Sadara, an unprecedented downstream joint venture developed by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), was launched in October 2011 and its Jubail-based complex of 26 world-class, integrated chemical plants achieved full operations in August 2017.

He added: “We showcased our Performance Plastics and Elastomer product portfolio, met with key industry professionals, introduced and developed differentiated market applications and in the process sought to contribute to the growth and enhancement of the local and regional industry.”

The Sadara exhibit featured details on the company’s wide range of high-performance plastics and chemicals, and showcased how they provide valuable solutions to converters as well as to end users.

PLASTEX 2018, now in its 16th year, serves as an essential forum for established and new plastics-related companies targeting the Middle East and North Africa's ever growing markets. The trade exhibition connects buyers from Egypt, the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean region with leading manufacturers and distributors of plastics including raw materials, components, machinery and technologies, semi-finished and end products.

More than 500 suppliers and manufacturers exhibited their products and services to over 15,000 industry attendees from at least 20 countries.

