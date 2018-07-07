S.V. Pittie's Training Centre in Sohar to create major employment opportunities for Omani youth

Under the auspices of His Excellency Sultan Salim Al Habsi, Deputy Chairman of the Board Of Governors, Central Bank of Oman – S.V. Pittie Sohar Textiles (FZC) LLC held its foundation laying ceremony for a Training Centre at its site in Sohar Free Zone. The Manufacturing facility which has already started its construction activity will be operational in March 2019. The Training Center facility is key, as it creates a lot of job opportunities for relevant skill-sets in the region. The company’s Board of Directors, ministry officials, key stakeholders, special invitees, senior management and staff were in attendance to celebrate the momentous occasion at the site followed by an event at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sohar. With the construction of the training center, S.V. Pittie will be positioned to have the necessary well-trained, skilled Omani personnel that will help the company’s manufacturing plant expand, create new jobs and contribute to the ongoing economic growth of the sultanate. The training center together with the initiatives and programs set up by Government of Oman will be able to support the skilled workforce requirements of the Sultanate.

commented Mr. Vinod Pittie, Chairman, on the sidelines of the event. “The training center is a fine example of people coming together for the betterment of the community in particular, and the economy at large. I would like to thank all ministry officials, our key stakeholders and partners who have made it possible for us to reach our goals and break-ground on this wonderful project today. Their support has made this ground-breaking ceremony possible, and their help goes beyond the training center and plant.” “We at S.V. Pittie, are delighted to break-ground on our training center for cotton-yarn manufacturing skills today, and usher in a new era of progress in manufacturing education in the Sultanate,”“The training center is a fine example of people coming together for the betterment of the community in particular, and the economy at large. I would like to thank all ministry officials, our key stakeholders and partners who have made it possible for us to reach our goals and break-ground on this wonderful project today. Their support has made this ground-breaking ceremony possible, and their help goes beyond the training center and plant.” “Workforce development and economic diversification are the pillars of spurring economic growth in the 21st century and are critical to attracting and growing businesses,” said Mr. Vinod. “I’m delighted to see the various regulatory authorities, as well as the community come together to make this new addition in Oman. Together, we look forward to contributing towards the economic development of the nation.”

