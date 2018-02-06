 
Dubai 06 Feb 2018
#travel and tourism | 06 February, 2018

S&T Dubai wins Interior fit-out project for The Royal Atlantis Resorts & Residences

The contracts include packages F3 for complete interior fit-out of the 219 super luxury apartments and F9 for all back of house areas.

Press Release

Dubai:, S&T Interiors and Contracting in Dubai has won two contracts for the prestigious The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences project located on The Palm Dubai. This project speaks volumes about the company’s brand promise to provide turnkey solutions with a difference.

The contracts include packages F3 for complete interior fit-out of the 219 super luxury apartments and F9 for all back of house areas. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is the newest icon of Dubai and the next modern wonder. It is a contemporary interpretation of classic architectural design masterpieces, creating a destination perfect for living. Rising above the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf, it is amongst the most exclusive residences in Dubai.

K.S. Ravikumar, Executive Director – International Operations, S&T said, “We are delighted to be working on the next modern wonder of Dubai and showcase our capabilities as a leading turnkey fit-out partner for luxury bespoke solutions in the GCC region. With our solid track-record of 150+ high-end projects worldwide, and an excellent team on the job, I am confident we will deliver the project beyond client expectations and exhibit our continued commitment to international quality.”

Ali Malas, CEO of S&T Dubai said, "Being awarded this contract is a testament to what S&T can deliver in terms of quality, finesse, expertise and global skill set. It is indeed an iconic project that we are proud to be part of and we intend to provide service, par excellence."

Client: Atlantis The Palm 2 Development LLC
Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox Consultants: WSP and DEC PMC: Faithful & Gould
Main Contractor: Ssangyong Besix JV

-Ends-

About S&T:

S&T Interiors and Contracting is a leading turnkey contracting company specialising in civil, construction, interior fit-out works, operating across 10 countries in the Middle East, UK, Europe and Asia. Established in 1977 in Oman, S&T has executed over 150 landmark projects like Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Oman; Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Abu Dhabi; Dubai International Airport Project Concourse 3A; Langham Hotel, London; Movenpick Hotel, Colombo; J W Marriott, Bangalore. www.stcgroups.com             

For further information, please contact:
Arundhati Seigell
S&T Group
+971 4 563 8210
arundhati.seigell@stcgroups.com

Nisha Celina
GOLIN MENA
+971 4 332 3308
ncelina@golin.ae

