S&T Dubai wins Interior fit-out project for The Royal Atlantis Resorts & Residences

Dubai:, S&T Interiors and Contracting in Dubai has won two contracts for the prestigious The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences project located on The Palm Dubai. This project speaks volumes about the company’s brand promise to provide turnkey solutions with a difference. The contracts include packages F3 for complete interior fit-out of the 219 super luxury apartments and F9 for all back of house areas. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is the newest icon of Dubai and the next modern wonder. It is a contemporary interpretation of classic architectural design masterpieces, creating a destination perfect for living. Rising above the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf, it is amongst the most exclusive residences in Dubai. K.S. Ravikumar, Executive Director – International Operations, S&T said, “We are delighted to be working on the next modern wonder of Dubai and showcase our capabilities as a leading turnkey fit-out partner for luxury bespoke solutions in the GCC region. With our solid track-record of 150+ high-end projects worldwide, and an excellent team on the job, I am confident we will deliver the project beyond client expectations and exhibit our continued commitment to international quality.”

