S&T Dubai wins Interior fit-out project for The Royal Atlantis Resorts & Residences
Dubai:, S&T Interiors and Contracting in Dubai has won two contracts for the prestigious The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences project located on The Palm Dubai. This project speaks volumes about the company’s brand promise to provide turnkey solutions with a difference.
The contracts include packages F3 for complete interior fit-out of the 219 super luxury apartments and F9 for all back of house areas. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.
K.S. Ravikumar, Executive Director – International Operations, S&T said, “We are delighted to be working on the next modern wonder of Dubai and showcase our capabilities as a leading turnkey fit-out partner for luxury bespoke solutions in the GCC region. With our solid track-record of 150+ high-end projects worldwide, and an excellent team on the job, I am confident we will deliver the project beyond client expectations and exhibit our continued commitment to international quality.”
Client: Atlantis The Palm 2 Development LLC
Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox Consultants: WSP and DEC PMC: Faithful & Gould
Main Contractor: Ssangyong Besix JV
About S&T:
S&T Interiors and Contracting is a leading turnkey contracting company specialising in civil, construction, interior fit-out works, operating across 10 countries in the Middle East, UK, Europe and Asia. Established in 1977 in Oman, S&T has executed over 150 landmark projects like Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Oman; Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Abu Dhabi; Dubai International Airport Project Concourse 3A; Langham Hotel, London; Movenpick Hotel, Colombo; J W Marriott, Bangalore. www.stcgroups.com
