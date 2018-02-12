SOHAR Port and Freezone to Participate in the Gulfood 2018
Muscat | SOHAR Port and Freezone will be taking part in Gulfood 2018 which is held from February 18 to 22, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Gulfood is the region’s largest annual food, beverage, and hospitality exhibition and attracts F&B professionals from all around the world.
Commenting on their participation, Mark Geilenkirchen, Chief Executive Officer of SOHAR Port and Freezone said, “Gulfood is a great platform to promote the services and facilities that we offer in the agro cluster at the Port and the opportunities for food manufacturers to consider SOHAR Freezone. We look forward to sharing knowledge and expertise with other attending members at Gulfood to highlight the wide-array of downstream prospects for the industry at SOHAR. It will also help raise awareness of new cluster at the Port and establish ourselves as the focal point for the growth and development of the food and agriculture sector in the Sultanate; a key component of the economic diversification plans of the government.”
Commenting on the new opportunities for investment, Jamal Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of the SOHAR Freezone said, “Based on current market conditions, we see the potential that the food sector holds and the benefits it can offer to manufactures. The establishment of the new food cluster at the port has opened up significant opportunities for establishing food processing and manufacturing businesses at the freezone. There are also a number of investment opportunities in areas such as cold storage, warehousing, and more along the supply chain.”
Launched in 1987, Gulfood 2018 will mark their 23rd edition of the exhibition, keeping the concept of innovation at their core. The exhibition has ever since developed over the years and presently promotes trade between more than 120 countries annually. The fully-booked event will be welcoming over 5,000 exhibitors who will be showcasing their products across various sectors of the industry.
For more information on SOHAR Port and Freezone, visit soharportandfreezone.com
About SOHAR Port and Freezone
SOHAR Port and Freezone is a deep sea port and free zone in the Middle East, situated in the Sultanate of Oman midway between Dubai and Muscat. With current investments of US$26 billion, it is one of the world's fastest growing port and free zone developments and lies at the centre of global trade routes between Europe and Asia. SOHAR provides unequalled access to the fast diversifying economies of the Gulf and Iran, while avoiding the additional costs of passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The existing road network and airport and the future rail system provide direct connectivity to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as to the rest of the world. Equipped with deep-water jetties capable of handling the world’s largest ships, SOHAR has leading global partners that operate its container, dry bulk, liquid and gas terminals including Hutchison, C. Steinweg, Oiltanking, and Svitzer. SOHAR Port and Freezone is managed by Sohar Industrial Port Company (SIPC), a joint venture between Port of Rotterdam and the Sultanate of Oman.© Press Release 2018