SOHAR Port and Freezone to Participate in the Gulfood 2018

Muscat | SOHAR Port and Freezone will be taking part in Gulfood 2018 which is held from February 18 to 22, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Gulfood is the region’s largest annual food, beverage, and hospitality exhibition and attracts F&B professionals from all around the world. Commenting on their participation, Mark Geilenkirchen, Chief Executive Officer of SOHAR Port and Freezone said, “Gulfood is a great platform to promote the services and facilities that we offer in the agro cluster at the Port and the opportunities for food manufacturers to consider SOHAR Freezone. We look forward to sharing knowledge and expertise with other attending members at Gulfood to highlight the wide-array of downstream prospects for the industry at SOHAR. It will also help raise awareness of new cluster at the Port and establish ourselves as the focal point for the growth and development of the food and agriculture sector in the Sultanate; a key component of the economic diversification plans of the government.”

SOHAR Port recently launched the SOHAR agro cluster, a first-of-its-kind industrial cluster with a dedicated agro bulk terminal and an adjoining agro cluster. The aim of the cluster is to promote value chain, food processing, and logistics support within the expanding multibillion-dollar regional food industry. The food cluster will consist of a flour mill, sugar refinery, and a grain silo complex; whilst more industries are being considered. Commenting on the new opportunities for investment, Jamal Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of the SOHAR Freezone said, “Based on current market conditions, we see the potential that the food sector holds and the benefits it can offer to manufactures. The establishment of the new food cluster at the port has opened up significant opportunities for establishing food processing and manufacturing businesses at the freezone. There are also a number of investment opportunities in areas such as cold storage, warehousing, and more along the supply chain.”

