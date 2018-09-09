SNC-Lavalin awarded West Qurna phase 2 oil field contract in Iraq

Dubai: SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a framework agreement for project support services with LUKOIL Mid-East for the West Qurna phase 2 oil field in Iraq. “We continue to build on our long-term relationship with LUKOIL and to help them realize their projects successfully. Once again, we look forward to demonstrating our expertise in the delivery of professional services and our enviable reputation that has been earned in the region for over 50 years,” said Christian Brown, President, Oil & Gas, SNC-Lavalin. “We are well established in the Middle East and have worked closely with national and international oil companies and Iraq’s Ministry of Oil on projects across the value chain, ranging from professional services to engineering and delivery of some of the world’s most complex projects.”

SNC-Lavalin’s scope will include the provision of engineering, design activities and project support services for the development of the Mishrif and Yamama formations of the West Qurna 2 oil field, as well as training and continued professional development for local Iraqi professionals. The project will be executed in country at the West Qurna phase 2 oil field, as well as from the UAE.

