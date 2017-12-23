SLC to organise an introductory meeting entitled 'Legislative Audit, a Governmental Objective'
Meeting aims at ensuring fair and reliable implementation of Government legislation and regulations
UAE - The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai (SLC) will organise, on December 26, 2017, an introductory meeting entitled ‘Legislative Audit, a Government Objective’. The meeting is part of the SLC’s efforts to ensure proper implementation of legislation by the Government entities in Dubai with a view to developing a robust legislative system capable of supporting the development of a government characterized by excellence, transparency, and reliability. Representatives from 15 local Government entities are expected to attend the meeting to discuss the outcomes of legislative audit for 2017, and its impact on government entities performance and on the implementation of legislation.
H.E. Bin Meshar added: “We have a responsibility to strengthen the legislative audit of government entities to guarantee that their resolutions are in line with the legislation in force in the Emirate, to achieve our strategic objectives of developing the legislative process in such a way as to ensure issuance of sound legislation that embraces the present and looks ahead to the future. We look forward to revealing the results of legislative audit for the year 2017, and we will continue to closely coordinate with government entities to ensure fair and reliable implementation of all government laws and regulations."
