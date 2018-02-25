SINNAD receives Mastercard License

Kingdom of Bahrain: SINNAD, the region’s leading card processing service provider with the most advanced card payment solutions, has received its Mastercard License, which will support SINNAD's vision to expand into Bahrain as a payments service provider, and support local and regional markets by utilizing the new and fully integrated program. “Receiving the license from Mastercard is a major milestone in SINNAD’s strategic expansion plan. Mastercard is one of SINNAD’s main offerings, and we have always aimed to diversify our services by adopting international schemes. The Mastercard License will grant SINNAD an opportunity to better cater to our banks’ needs through a wide variety of services. We look forward to utilizing this license to its full capacity," said Mrs. Rana Almaeeli, General Manager, SINNAD.

“Based on the terms of the license, SINNAD will not only be able to support local banks to process Mastercard cards, but we will also be able to issue Mastercard cards under our programs,” added Mrs. Almaeeli. SINNAD provides state-of-the-art solutions in cards processing to banks across the MEA region and will continue offering high-quality deliverables that cater to the needs of the business community.

