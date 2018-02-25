SINNAD receives Mastercard License
Kingdom of Bahrain: SINNAD, the region’s leading card processing service provider with the most advanced card payment solutions, has received its Mastercard License, which will support SINNAD's vision to expand into Bahrain as a payments service provider, and support local and regional markets by utilizing the new and fully integrated program.
“Receiving the license from Mastercard is a major milestone in SINNAD’s strategic expansion plan. Mastercard is one of SINNAD’s main offerings, and we have always aimed to diversify our services by adopting international schemes. The Mastercard License will grant SINNAD an opportunity to better cater to our banks’ needs through a wide variety of services. We look forward to utilizing this license to its full capacity," said Mrs. Rana Almaeeli, General Manager, SINNAD.
SINNAD provides state-of-the-art solutions in cards processing to banks across the MEA region and will continue offering high-quality deliverables that cater to the needs of the business community.
Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.
Mastercard Communications Contact
Jandre Nieuwoud , +971 4 563 8603
Jandre.Nieuwoudt@mastercard.com
SINNAD S.P.C.
SINNAD is a Bahraini registered company and a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company established in 2009. SINNAD is governed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and provides fully licensed as Payment Service Provider and a Third Party Processor to support the banks in the Gulf region and MEA. The Company has a significant strong local and regional presence.© Press Release 2018