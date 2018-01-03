SGI Dubai exhibition 2018 names Emirates official airline

Dubai: SGI Dubai 2018 the largest and most renowned trade show in the MENA region and beyond has announced pre-registration for visitors to the exhibition has been opened.

As pre-registration opens, visitors to the show can book and enjoy a 10% discount on flights to the exhibition with Emirates Airline .

In addition, those visitors coming by plane can enjoy a 10% discount when booking their flight with Emirates Airline , by using the promotional code EVE6SGI for travel between January 9 and 21, 2018.

Located at the World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE, over 12,000 visitors from near and afar are expected to once again roam the exhibition halls where manufacturers and distributors from the signage, large format, super wide format, digital printing as well as retail and promotional works will showcase its latest developments.

Nearly all well known suppliers of equipment and software have already signed up for the annual event that, as the first show of each year in its trade, brings print service providers from all across the globe together in order to see and experience new developments. Visitors need not to look any further when intending to expand their machinery park or operations and wanting to inform themselves about the latest solutions the industry has to offer.

SGI Dubai 2018 will take place from January 14 – 16, 2018 at the World Trade Center in Dubai (UAE).

Until SGI Dubai 2018 starts, printers, exhibitors, visitors can keep themselves abreast of new developments, trends, news and all that refers to signage and print by visiting the SGI Resource Center at www.signageresource.com .

About International Expo-Consults (IEC):

International Expo-Consults (IEC) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of over 20 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organiser of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI Dubai) and the Dubai, Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure (DEAL). Dubai-based conglomerate, Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 34 years having diversified business interests including real estate development; retail - sports, fashion, home furnishings; exhibitions, medical diagnostics, trading and many more as part of its portfolio. Falak Holding is also a key stakeholder and investor in the prestigious Dubai Sports City project. Kindly log on to www.signmiddleeast.com for more information on the show.

