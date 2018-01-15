SGI Dubai 2018 exhibitor Canon showcases Smart Printing Solutions at Middle East's premier show

Dubai: SGI Dubai 2018 announces that Canon Middle East will be participating in SGI Dubai 2018, Middle East's largest sign and graphic imaging show. The leader in imaging and printing solutions will demonstrate the depth of 80 years of experience in enabling print service providers to unleash the full potential of their business.

“Drawing on our 80 years of experience, we aim to go beyond product innovations and fully support businesses across all industries in the region. Our new business value proposition aims to address the challenges faced by our customers to ultimately provide them with the best solution for their unique requirements”, says Ayman Ali, Senior Marketing Manager – B2B, Canon Middle East

As a first for the Middle East market, the company will unveil its latest innovations designed for high-quality printing at high speeds and suitable for businesses producing both indoor and outdoor applications, including posters, banners, signage, POS, billboards, window graphics, decals and bespoke wall coverings. Visitors will also be treated to the launch of the latest additions to award-winning imagePROGRAF PRO series, perfect for customers in both graphics and CAD/GIS markets looking for high-production, precision and quality printing.

“The sign and graphic imaging industry is booming and our print service providers are keen to extend their capabilities and seize new opportunities. With a broad application range, our newest products showcased at SGI Dubai this year are dedicated to unlocking superior print quality, speed and productivity to better equip them to meet their customers’ evolving needs,” said Shadi Bakhour, B2B director Canon Middle East.

Canon Middle East will be present on stand 6E 90 at SGI Dubai 2018 which will take place from January 14 – 16, 2018 at the World Trade Center in Dubai (UAE).

Until SGI Dubai 2018 starts, printers, exhibitors, visitors can keep themselves abreast of new developments, trends, news and all that refers to signage and print by visiting the SGI Resource Center at www.signageresource.com .

