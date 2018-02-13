SETS and Huawei Signs a Strategic Partnership Agreement

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, with 180,000 employees, Huawei ICT solutions, products, and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. With continuous technologic innovation, Huawei Enterprise BG (Business Group) has been committed to fully leveraging the power of cloud computing, Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to build an open, flexible, resilient, and secure platform, and foster a collaborative and win-win ecosystem in which all players can thrive and prosper. Currently, a total of 197 of Fortune Globe 500, including 45 of the top 100, have chosen Huawei as their partner in digital transformation.

As part of this partnership, SETS will provide Huawei’s Data Centre Solutions, Networking Solutions and Unified Communications Solutions, offering its customers with a wide range of flexible and tailored solutions.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Maher Chahlawi, CEO at SETS said: “We are very pleased to be working with Huawei. This strategic partnership will offer new opportunities for our customers to benefit from leading technologies, a broaden portfolio along with an efficient TCO that will guarantee a confirmed ROI. We are committed to provide our customers with proven technologies that will enable them to deliver their key mission across all verticals.”

Mr. Hazem Bazan, VP of Channels & Commercial Sales, Huawei Middle East Region Enterprise Business Group commented: “It is an honor to collaborate with SETS, Huawei’s sole Value Added Partner (VAP) in Lebanon. This partnership is in line with Huawei’s strategy to empower local partners and build a collaborative ecosystem of partners to support the digital transformation in the region, and help build a Better Connected World.”

“Through our partnership, businesses and clients in the region will have access to our enterprise portfolio of innovative solutions, platforms and technologies that will enable them to thrive and achieve their strategic goals. As a leading global ICT solutions provider, Huawei is delivering on its long-term commitment to contribute to the digital agendas of the Middle East through partnering with leading information technology companies in the region.”

