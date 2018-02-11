SCCI supports the 3rd International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has confirmed its sponsorship for the innovation competition of the 3rd International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which will be titled the Sharjah Chamber's Award for Innovators. This sponsorship reflects the strong partnership between the governmental and educational sectors, which is aimed at promoting the private sector and enhancing its innovation and competitiveness in order to achieve Sharjah’s developmental goals. The 3rd International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship will be organized by The College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah, in cooperation with the SCCI. The Forum, which will be held from the 15th to the 18th of February, is a local platform that promotes innovation and skill development for students in Sharjah and helps to create an environment that is ideal for innovation.

Sharjah Chamber ’s support of the Forum for the second year in a row follows the remarkable success that was achieved in last year’s edition. This support is in line with the Chamber 's objectives to support the UAE Innovation Month, and to work with various governmental, private and academic sectors to embed innovation into the fabric of all practices and efforts in the Emirate of Sharjah. HE Khalid Bin Butti Al Hajri, Director-General of the SCCI, stated that the partnership with the University of Sharjah aims to create a new generation of young entrepreneurs with innovative skills and pioneering ideas that help to serve the country. He added that the Chamber believes that entrepreneurship and innovation are key pillars for enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE economy.

