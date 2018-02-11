SCCI supports the 3rd International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship
The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has confirmed its sponsorship for the innovation competition of the 3rd International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which will be titled the Sharjah Chamber's Award for Innovators. This sponsorship reflects the strong partnership between the governmental and educational sectors, which is aimed at promoting the private sector and enhancing its innovation and competitiveness in order to achieve Sharjah’s developmental goals.
The 3rd International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship will be organized by The College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah, in cooperation with the SCCI. The Forum, which will be held from the 15th to the 18th of February, is a local platform that promotes innovation and skill development for students in Sharjah and helps to create an environment that is ideal for innovation.
HE Khalid Bin Butti Al Hajri, Director-General of the SCCI, stated that the partnership with the University of Sharjah aims to create a new generation of young entrepreneurs with innovative skills and pioneering ideas that help to serve the country. He added that the Chamber believes that entrepreneurship and innovation are key pillars for enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE economy.
Dr. Amal Al-Ali, Assistant Professor of the College of Business Administration and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Forum, stated that the University of Sharjah is proud to cooperate with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in organizing the forum, which proved its importance in fostering a culture of innovation among students. She also stated that the forum is an occasion to celebrate innovation and innovators, and an opportunity to highlight the role of those who support the culture of innovation in the academic sector. She added that she hopes that the cooperation between the University and the SCCI will continue for many years to come, especially since both sides share the same goals and vision in serving the Emirate of Sharjah.
Sharjah Chamber will present cash prizes to the four winners at the end of the innovation competition, which will take place at the end of the innovation week for the Emirate of Sharjah. The jury will choose the winners from the 13 innovative projects that have advanced to the final stage of the competition. The projects were all chosen from participating students from the University City of Sharjah.